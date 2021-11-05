New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Callicoon Hills

  • Hotels
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. Callicoon Hills
    Photograph: Courtesy Read McKendree
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. callicoon
    Photograph: Courtesy Read McKendree
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Callicoon Hills
    Photograph: Courtesy Read McKendree
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Callicoon
    Photograph: Courtesy Read McKendree
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Callicoon
    Photograph: Courtesy Read McKendree
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Callicoon
    Photograph: Courtesy Read McKendree
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out Says

4 out of 5 stars

An informal vacation resort with excellent amenities tucked in a river valley surrounded by beautiful vistas

There are two things you’re surrounded by during a stay at the lovely new Catskills resort Callicoon Hills. The first, not surprisingly, is hills. That may sound flippant, but it’s actually a huge draw. While you can sometimes lose track of your surroundings at woodsy retreats within driving distance of the city, the natural landscape here rises around you like a leafy embrace. The views are gorgeous. The second thing is history. The resort was founded in 1905 and that lived-in sense of the region’s past contextualizes your stay, grounding the more modern design elements in a cheerful shared history of leisurely escape.

The current team behind Callicoon Hills is only the third owner in the property’s 116-year history. The new revival, which opened earlier this year, brings the idea of a Catskills resort into the 21st century. Across 65 guestrooms, a chic 4,000-square-foot barn, an onsite coffee shop and a cozy restaurant, subtle design touches create a spirit of friendly minimalism while honoring historic details. Rough, warm woods can be found next to sleek black light fixtures. The almost whimsically peaked main building is painted a cool, contemporary grey. Sleek fire pits are surrounded by guests wrapped in vintage blankets. (Yes, there are also nightly s’mores.)

In the warmer months, an appealing amenity is the king-sized outdoor pool, one of the largest at any resorts in the region. You could spend an entire day at the swimming area which is something you very well might do as there aren’t a ton of super close attractions. A couple that are worth your time just a short drive away are Kenoza Hall, with an excellent on-site restaurant and spa, and Seminary Hill Orchard & Cidery which offers both breathtakingly good ciders and views. Of course, there’s also plenty of nearby hiking and fly fishing spots and the bustling little river town of Narrowsburg is a great idea for a day trip.

For those looking to settle into a resort for the weekend surrounded by nature, however, the onsite food and beverage options are luckily good enough that you don’t have to leave if you don’t want to. Conovor Club is the resort’s main restaurant and serves well-executed American comfort food. The vibe feels elevated but not pretentious and the bar is turning out some truly excellent cocktails, including some delicious bottle-aged drinks. Two great options off the menu, which is locally sourced enough to start with a full page running down their various Catskills purveyors, are the Steak Frites (very memorable frites) and the Fried Chicken sandwich (with a surprising addition of apple!)

Another great perk of Callicoon Hills’ relatively isolated location is that it's very easy to meet new people in the common areas if you so desire, especially at the outdoor fire pits and communal tables in the center of the property. That outdoor gathering area is conveniently located between the ridge cabins, pool house and main house. If you just want to be alone? Just go for a walk in the woods, you can’t miss it.

Written by
Will Gleason

Details

Address:
1 Hills Resort Road
Callicoon Center
12724
Contact:
callicoonhills.com
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.