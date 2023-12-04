Arguably the top Christmas display at any New York hotel, The Peninsula keeps it classic year after year. Immediately upon entering, you’re greeted with a towering Christmas tree at the center of their dramatic staircases, with pops of gold in every direction, and two massive nutcrackers on either side. The Peninsula has quintessential Christmas in New York vibes, and if you stay there this holiday season, you can take advantage of one of their holiday promos, like the Holiday Fun with FAO Schwarz package, where families can stay in the holiday-themed Grand Suite filled with FAO Schwarz’s popular toys, and enjoy a private toy-shopping event with $500 worth of gifts.
‘Tis the season for tinsel, ornaments, and all things merry and bright. In true New York fashion, some hotels simply go above and beyond when it comes to the most wonderful time of the year. Even if you feel more like Scrooge or the Grinch this holiday season, we have a feeling these hotels and their over-the-top Christmas decor will manage to make you smile thanks to their festive charm whether you stay there or visit for a tipple.
