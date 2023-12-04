For one of the most iconic Christmas trees in town, look no further than Lotte New York Palace. Despite being closely situated to plenty of the city’s top holiday sights, Lotte New York Palace is an attraction in itself. Grab a drink at The Winter Bar where you can sip a hot chocolate or a hot buttered rum, or head to The Gold Room to imbibe in a North Pole holiday martini made with crushed candy canes and vodka. Don’t miss out on The Gingerbread Palace displayed in the Grand Lobby, made with over 110 pounds of flour and fondant, where over 300 hours of labor were put into it by the Lotte pastry team to create a miniature gingerbread wonderland.