The Peninsula Christmas tree and decorations
Photograph: courtesy of The Peninsula

The best NYC hotels with over-the-top holiday decor

Soak in the holiday spirit whether you book a stay or come for a tipple.

Kaitlyn Rosati
Written by
Kaitlyn Rosati
‘Tis the season for tinsel, ornaments, and all things merry and bright. In true New York fashion, some hotels simply go above and beyond when it comes to the most wonderful time of the year. Even if you feel more like Scrooge or the Grinch this holiday season, we have a feeling these hotels and their over-the-top Christmas decor will manage to make you smile thanks to their festive charm whether you stay there or visit for a tipple.

RECOMMENDED: Here's the full list of NYC Christmas light switch-on dates for 2023's holiday season

NYC hotels with the best Christmas decorations

The Peninsula New York
Photograph: courtesy of The Peninsula

1. The Peninsula New York

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

Arguably the top Christmas display at any New York hotel, The Peninsula keeps it classic year after year. Immediately upon entering, you’re greeted with a towering Christmas tree at the center of their dramatic staircases, with pops of gold in every direction, and two massive nutcrackers on either side. The Peninsula has quintessential Christmas in New York vibes, and if you stay there this holiday season, you can take advantage of one of their holiday promos, like the Holiday Fun with FAO Schwarz package, where families can stay in the holiday-themed Grand Suite filled with FAO Schwarz’s popular toys, and enjoy a private toy-shopping event with $500 worth of gifts. 

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
Photograph: courtesy of Four Seasons New York Downtown

2. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Financial District
  • price 4 of 4

Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, this year’s design is meant to make you feel miniature against the oversized ornaments. From the decked-out installations on the staircase and throughout the lobby to the festive floral facade supplied from nearby Amaranth Floral Atelier NYC, Four Seasons New York Downtown’s theme is simply go big or go home. If you still have some holiday shopping left to do, head to its spa on the third floor where it’s hosting five NYC-based designers for a holiday popup. And, hey, while you’re at it, you might as well get a de-puffing cryo facial.

New York Marriott Marquis
Photograph: Ben Yannette, courtesy of New York Mariott Marquis

3. New York Marriott Marquis

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

Ho ho ho! Especially ideal for the kiddos, and the kids at heart, New York Marriott Marquis is hosting 12 days of festive fun this holiday season. Santa will be hanging out for 12 whole days at the hotel this year, from December 1 to December 12, accompanied by his elves and reindeer. The lobby is transformed each day, from a stage for the Holiday High-Kickers to a room to send letters to in a designated Santa Mailbox to lobby carolers. Think of the hotel lobby as the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

Lotte New York Palace
Photograph: courtesy of Lotte New York Palace

5. Lotte New York Palace

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

For one of the most iconic Christmas trees in town, look no further than Lotte New York Palace. Despite being closely situated to plenty of the city’s top holiday sights, Lotte New York Palace is an attraction in itself. Grab a drink at The Winter Bar where you can sip a hot chocolate or a hot buttered rum, or head to The Gold Room to imbibe in a North Pole holiday martini made with crushed candy canes and vodka. Don’t miss out on The Gingerbread Palace displayed in the Grand Lobby, made with over 110 pounds of flour and fondant, where over 300 hours of labor were put into it by the Lotte pastry team to create a miniature gingerbread wonderland.

The William Vale
Photograph: Briana Balducci, courtesy of Westlight

6. The William Vale

  • Hotels
  • Greenpoint
  • price 3 of 4

With festive trains surrounding the entrance, The William Vale’s display begins before you even step foot in the door. This year, the hotel sticks to classic color schemes. Find poinsettias and garland lined along the windows while you dine at Southern Italian eatery Leuca, located on the first floor. For a unique holiday experience, head to a Scandinavian chalet at their designated rooftop restaurant and cocktail bar, Westlight, where you can dine on fondue in a heated enclosed space. It’s like transporting to a wintery Europe, all while overlooking the bright city lights of New York.

The Beekman
Photograph: Joe Thomas, courtesy of The Beekman

7. The Beekman

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Financial District
  • price 3 of 4

With a nine-story Victorian atrium, The Beekman feels chic and classy, and this year’s holiday decor brings that feeling of elegance home. For the best of The Beekman’s holiday decor, head to The Bar Room, designed to feel like the living room of Downtown Manhattan with a large display of vintage books, and during the holidays, an enchanting holiday tree. The Beekman has a second-holiday tree in the lobby, greeting you with glittery glistening as soon as you enter the building.

