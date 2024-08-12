Michelin recently started awarding hotels with Michelin Keys, awarding one Key to this East Village spot. Just south of busy Houston Street, The Ludlow Hotel, is a trendy spot to spend a night (or a few.)

During my stay, I was greeted by the friendly doorman and walked into the large lobby, which boasts a fireplace and plenty of spots to sit and a small bar and an outdoor terrace that is perfect for enjoying a meal, sipping on a drink or relaxing.

My room had a balcony and sweeping views of Lower Manhattan as well as a loveseat sofa, coffee table, TV, desk and king-size bed. The room was on the smaller side, which made it feel a bit cramped at times, but that’s to be expected in most New York City hotels. That being said, the large floor-to-ceiling windows next to the bed let in lots of natural light.

The location of the hotel was the real selling point for me. No matter what direction you walk in, you’ll find an iconic NYC restaurant or bar—making it pretty easy to find somewhere good to eat whether it’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The Ludlow Hotel is a great stay for visitors to the city who want to experience downtown Manhattan and explore areas rich in food and shopping.

Neighborhood:

Right off of Houston Street, The Ludlow Hotel is near tons of shops, restaurants and bars in East Village. It’s also a short walk from Soho.

Nearby:

Time Out tip:

If grabbing a pastrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen is on your must-do list, head to the famous sandwich shop between 10am and 11am—after that, you’ll be spending a lot of time waiting on a long line