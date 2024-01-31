New York
Brooklyn Children’s Museum Lunar New Year

  • Kids, Festivals
Around the World with CMA: Lunar New Year Festival
Photograph: Hannah SawhneyAround the World with CMA: Lunar New Year Festival
Celebrate with the family on Sunday, February 11, by learning about the festival and traditions of Lunar New Year through storytelling, live music, a calligraphy workshop and a rooftop lion puppet parade led by the Chinatown Community Young Lions. There will also be a kung fu demonstration class presented by martial artists from the New York Chinese Cultural Center and storytelling by author Yobe Qiu. 

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

www.brooklynkids.org/programs/lunar-new-year/
$14-$15
10:00am
