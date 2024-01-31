Celebrate with the family on Sunday, February 11, by learning about the festival and traditions of Lunar New Year through storytelling, live music, a calligraphy workshop and a rooftop lion puppet parade led by the Chinatown Community Young Lions. There will also be a kung fu demonstration class presented by martial artists from the New York Chinese Cultural Center and storytelling by author Yobe Qiu.
Brooklyn Children’s Museum Lunar New Year
Event website:
- www.brooklynkids.org/programs/lunar-new-year/
Address:
Price:
- $14-$15
Opening hours:
- 10:00am
