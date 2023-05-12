New York
Timeout

Hot Rabbit
Photograph: Courtesy Maro Hagopian

The best lesbian bars in NYC

Check out the best lesbian bars in NYC and top LGBTQ+ parties.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Tolly Wright
Tolly Wright
NYC has always been a beacon for LGBTQ+ communities, with welcoming (and history-making) bars leading the way and club nights and roving parties bringing the fun. NYC’s best gay bars are scattered throughout the city, primarily concentrated in the West Village. The best lesbian bars in NYC are in fact the only lesbian bars in NYC, as there are unfortunately not many remaining that identify as such. The few that are still standing are open to all LGBTQ+, but still maintain their roots as welcoming places for (and owned by) lesbians.

These lesbian bars are friendly, neighborhood spots frequented by locals and visitors alike. Whether you're visiting during a major event like Pride — and NYC is the birthplace of Pride, after all — or on just any night, you'll find plenty of warm, welcoming hospitality. For something a little more high energy, check out the best drag shows or cabaret performances in town, or just stop by for a drink and a friendly chat.

These are currently the only lesbian bars in all five boroughs. And yes, they’re all the best.

The best lesbian bars in NYC

Henrietta Hudson
Photograph: Syd London

1. Henrietta Hudson

  • Bars
  • West Village

For 30 years, the lesbian-owned and operated Henrietta Hudson has been a West Village staple, slinging drinks for a large and eclectic crowd. DJs keep the party going until 4am on weekends, and there’s an outdoor patio for when the weather is nice, plus an adjacent covered street structure.

Cubbyhole
Photograph: Michael Kirby Smith

2. Cubbyhole

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • West Village

In a neighborhood with no shortage of LGBTQ+ venues, Cubbyhole stands out as the only lesbian dive bar. Cubbyhole charms us out of the water with its flying polka-dotted fish motif. While the kitschy decorations are certainly welcoming—paper Chinese lanterns, ornaments and the aforementioned fish hang from the ceiling and the stools are covered with cartoon characters—the bar’s main draw is the friendly gay and lesbian customers singing along to the top-notch jukebox tunes. Cash only, but there’s an ATM inside.

Ginger’s Bar
Photograph: Ben Rosenzweig

3. Ginger’s Bar

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Park Slope

Women, trans and nonbinary folks rule this Kings County lesbian-owned establishment, but the full rainbow of gender and sexual identities are welcome to brighten the door. During warm months, visitors strolling over from Prospect Park continue to enjoy the weather in the beautiful back garden of the Park Slope bar, while indoor kids can shoot pool in the back room or play DJ at the jukebox.

4. The Bush

A grassroots project created and funded by two local besties and lesbian bar enthusiasts, The Bush is Bushwick’s only lesbian bar, and it’s a vibe! Come to sip espresso martinis or classic cocktails at the bar or head in a little later in the evening to dance to a DJ playing under the many disco balls. Martini Tuesdays offer $12 classic martinis and cosmos, and Slutty Punch Wednesdays bring $8 cups of a seasonal punch.

5. Oddly Enough

“A queer space for all” with a strong lesbian following (and ownership), Oddly Enough stands out as an upscale cocktail bar and gastropub. The small, stylish space in Bed Stuy serves a chic menu, think brown butter sage deviled eggs, lamb meatballs with whipped feta, plus natural wine, craft cocktails and sophisticated mocktails. A portion of proceeds each month are donated to LGBTQ charities, and the space is also popular for events including speed dating, Queer Soup Night, lesbian DJ dance parties and more.

6. Mary’s Bar

A quick reno turned this longtime beer bar into Greenpoint’s only queer Irish pub! A sibling bar to Ginger’s in Park Slope, this indoor-outdoor bar is casual, friendly and constantly vibing with a queer playlist and good energy. Though it doesn’t boast a lesbian bar label, it’s a more modern rendition of its 23-year-old sibling and attracts a majority lesbian crowd. Most drinks are less than $10 and you can BYO snacks. A code of conduct aims to counter the typical cis-male-dominated space that’s typical to a New York Irish pub, creating a safe space for all employees and guests.

7. Maite

More of a restaurant than a bar (but don’t worry, there’s a bar you can sit at), Maite is a proudly lesbian-owned European-style Colombian restaurant in Bushwick. A lesbian and queer crowd frequents the small space, eccentrically decorated with lesbian paraphernalia (think vintage “L Word” posters) which also hosts queer comedy nights, queer vinyl nights, lesbian and drag brunch parties, and more.  

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maite (@maitebushwick)

