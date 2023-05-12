NYC has always been a beacon for LGBTQ+ communities, with welcoming (and history-making) bars leading the way and club nights and roving parties bringing the fun. NYC’s best gay bars are scattered throughout the city, primarily concentrated in the West Village. The best lesbian bars in NYC are in fact the only lesbian bars in NYC, as there are unfortunately not many remaining that identify as such. The few that are still standing are open to all LGBTQ+, but still maintain their roots as welcoming places for (and owned by) lesbians.

These lesbian bars are friendly, neighborhood spots frequented by locals and visitors alike. Whether you're visiting during a major event like Pride — and NYC is the birthplace of Pride, after all — or on just any night, you'll find plenty of warm, welcoming hospitality. For something a little more high energy, check out the best drag shows or cabaret performances in town, or just stop by for a drink and a friendly chat.

These are currently the only lesbian bars in all five boroughs. And yes, they’re all the best.

