Get ready for Fat Tuesday and celebrate Mardi Gras in NYC!

For one day, New Yorkers hang up their anxiety for some Mardi Gras fun with celebrations at some of the best jazz clubs and restaurants with Cajun flare. From jazz performances harkening to the Big Easy to street festivals with king cake, a Fat Tuesday celebration in the Big Apple is within reach.

When is Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras is on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

What is Mardi Gras?

Mardi Gras (french for "Fat Tuesday") is a Carnival celebration that takes place the day before Ash Wednesday. People celebrate and feast before the Lenten season begins.