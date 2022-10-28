New York
Intrepid Museum’s Free Fridays

  • Museums
  • Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Hell's Kitchen
The Intrepid
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock
Time Out says

On select Friday nights from April to October, the Intrepid Museum opens its doors for free (tickets are usually $33), allowing visitors can explore the Museum and enjoy free after-hours programming. This month, visitors can head to the Space Shuttle Pavilion for a special presentation from "Astronautica: Voices of Women in Space"—a work of music, voice, and video by women composers that was based on the words of women astronauts and includes videos taken by the astronauts while onboard space shuttles. Museum educators will also be on hand with demonstrations and hands-on activities and local astronomers will be on the flight deck with high-powered telescopes to help visitors navigate the night sky and answer questions about astronomy and stargazing. Guests are welcome to bring their own binoculars or look through the telescopes of the experts. (There will be no access to the Submarine Growler or Concorde during Free Fridays and last entry is 8:30pm). Check the program schedule at intrepidmuseum.org.

Details

Address:
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
Pier 86, Twelfth Ave at 46th St
New York City
10036
Contact:
intrepidmuseum.org
877-957-7447
Transport:
Subway: A, C, E to 42nd St–Port Authority; N, Q, R, 42nd St S, 1, 2, 3, 7 to 42nd St–Times Sq
Price:
free
Opening hours:
Daily 10am–5pm, Sat & Sun: 10am-6pm, Holidays Apr-Nov: 10am-6pm

Dates and times

