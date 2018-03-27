The lineup for Afropunk Brooklyn 2018 has arrived
Dig into the lineup for Afropunk Brooklyn 2018, one of the best summer music fests coming to NYC
Last year, no summer music festival blew us away like Afropunk Brooklyn. The fest's combination of DIY vibes and focused, expert booking helped it avoid the bland, generic atmosphere of some bigger festivals. This year's lineup seems similarly promising—any chance to see soul conjurer Eykah Badu is not to be missed. Paired with Tyler the Creator (the artist behind one of our favorite albums of 2017), Miguel, Janelle Monae and The Internet, to name a few, it should be one of the summer's best weekends. The festival happens at Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park on August 25 and 26. Tickets are on sale now from Afropunk or via Time Out. Check out the full lineup below.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Afropunk Festival
Full Afropunk Brooklyn 2018 Lineup
Erykah Badu
Tyler, The Creator
Miguel
Janelle Monae
The Internet
Twin Shadow
Ibeyi
H.E.R.
Lolawolf
Daniel Caesar
Wicked Wisdom
Jaden Smith
Willow Smith
Trash Talk
The Fever 333
Denzel Curry
Smino
Fantastic Negrito
Lion Babe
Jamila Woods
Jessie Reyez
Mahalia
Nakhane
Jpegmafia
Duckwrth
Nova Twins
Sho Madjozi
Manthe Ribane
Youthman
Blackpantera
Looking for more summery tunes?
Check out the best summer songs ever
The sun is out and the beach is a bus ride away. Just don't forget to bring our playlist of the best summer songs ever!
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
You might also like
- The Haim sisters are about to have the best summer ever
- The Gaslight Anthem keeps things in perspective
- Time Out Live: A City on a Lake performs "Oceanside" and "Are You Listening"
- Beach House defies imitation on a blissful new CD
- Time Out Live: Braid performs acoustic versions of "Never Will Come for US" and "A Dozen Roses"