The lineup for Afropunk Brooklyn 2018 has arrived

Last year, no summer music festival blew us away like Afropunk Brooklyn. The fest's combination of DIY vibes and focused, expert booking helped it avoid the bland, generic atmosphere of some bigger festivals. This year's lineup seems similarly promising—any chance to see soul conjurer Eykah Badu is not to be missed. Paired with Tyler the Creator (the artist behind one of our favorite albums of 2017), Miguel, Janelle Monae and The Internet, to name a few, it should be one of the summer's best weekends. The festival happens at Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park on August 25 and 26. Tickets are on sale now from Afropunk or via Time Out. Check out the full lineup below.

Full Afropunk Brooklyn 2018 Lineup

Erykah Badu

Tyler, The Creator

Miguel

Janelle Monae

The Internet

Twin Shadow

Ibeyi

H.E.R.

Lolawolf

Daniel Caesar

Wicked Wisdom

Jaden Smith

Willow Smith

Trash Talk

The Fever 333

Denzel Curry

Smino

Fantastic Negrito

Lion Babe

Jamila Woods

Jessie Reyez

Mahalia

Nakhane

Jpegmafia

Duckwrth

Nova Twins

Sho Madjozi

Manthe Ribane

Youthman

Blackpantera