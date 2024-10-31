Even as the recording industry struggles, the five boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, even Queens—remain packed with live-music venues, from hole-in-the-wall dives to resplendent uptown theaters. On any given night, there's a daunting array of world-class acts performing around town. (Plan accordingly and you might be able to double up.) Here's a list of our favorite venues, which are a good starting point if you're looking for a gig to see.

