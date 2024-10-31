Run by local promoter Bowery Presents, this Williamsburg outpost is basically a mirror image of similarly sized Bowery Ballroom, one upping its Manhattan counterpart with improved sightlights—including elevated areas on either side of the room—and a bit more breathing room. With booking that ranges from indie-rock bands to hip-hop acts, it's one of the best rooms in New York to see a show.
Even as the recording industry struggles, the five boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, even Queens—remain packed with live-music venues, from hole-in-the-wall dives to resplendent uptown theaters. On any given night, there's a daunting array of world-class acts performing around town. (Plan accordingly and you might be able to double up.) Here's a list of our favorite venues, which are a good starting point if you're looking for a gig to see.
