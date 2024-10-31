Subscribe
Elsewhere
Photograph: Courtesy Luis Nieto Dickens

The best live music venues in NYC

Savor live music, just the way you like it, with our complete guide to the city's best music venues

Ian Kumamoto
Written by Andrew Frisicano & Ian Kumamoto
Even as the recording industry struggles, the five boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, even Queens—remain packed with live-music venues, from hole-in-the-wall dives to resplendent uptown theaters. On any given night, there's a daunting array of world-class acts performing around town. (Plan accordingly and you might be able to double up.) Here's a list of our favorite venues, which are a good starting point if you're looking for a gig to see.

Best live music venues in NYC

1. Music Hall of Williamsburg

  • Music
  Williamsburg
  • Williamsburg
Music Hall of Williamsburg
Music Hall of Williamsburg
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Run by local promoter Bowery Presents, this Williamsburg outpost is basically a mirror image of similarly sized Bowery Ballroom, one upping its Manhattan counterpart with improved sightlights—including elevated areas on either side of the room—and a bit more breathing room. With booking that ranges from indie-rock bands to hip-hop acts, it's one of the best rooms in New York to see a show.

2. Brooklyn Paramount

  • Nightlife
  Midtown West
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount
Photograph: courtesy of the Brooklyn Paramount

For the first time in 60 years, the historic Brooklyn Paramount is hosting concerts again in one of the most stunning live event settings anywhere in the city, and they've already had an impressive slate of artists grace its stage, including PinkPantherass and Charli xcx. Upcoming shows include concerts by St. Vincent and Orville Peck.  

3. Beacon Theatre

  • Music
  Music venues
  Upper West Side
Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre

This spacious former vaudeville theater, resplendent after a recent renovation, hosts a variety of popular acts, from Steely Dan to Ryan Adams. While the vastness can seem daunting for performers and audience members alike, the gaudy interior and uptown location make you feel as though you’re having a real night out on the town. 

4. Forest Hills Stadium

  • Nightlife
  Forest Hills
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium

After extensive renovation, this storied tennis stadium—home to memorable matches and concerts from the ’20s through the ’80s (including the Beatles, Stones and others)—reopened its doors in 2013 with a rowdy Mumford & Sons gig. These days, the venue regularly hosts a wide variety of artists ranging from Chainsmokers to Van Morrison.

5. Elsewhere

  • Music
  East Williamsburg
Elsewhere
Elsewhere
Photograph: Courtesy Luis Nieto Dickens

Operated by the hip folks behind beloved art and music haven Glasslands, this 24,000 square-foot converted warehouse hosts live shows and DJ nights on three stages: two inside and one rooftop space. Its bookings feature a diverse mix of cutting-edge indie-rock, electronic music and more.

6. Radio City Music Hall

  Midtown West
Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall
Photograph: Michael Kirby

One heralded as the Showplace of the World, this famed Rockefeller Center venue has razzle-dazzled patrons since the 1930s with its elaborate Art Deco details, massive stage and theatrics. Though best known as the home of the Christmas Spectacular, which stars the high-kicking Rockettes and a full cast of nativity animals, many musicians consider the 6,000-seat theater a dream stage to perform on, including a recent extended stay from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

7. Market Hotel

  • Music
  Bushwick
  • price 1 of 4

Located on Myrtyle-Broadway above a fruit market in Bushwick, Market Hotel is an underground venue only in the cultural sense of the word—It's actually eye-level with the elevated J/M/Z train tracks, and partying there also means seeing the train pass by its floor-to-ceiling windows. 

Market Hotel is known for hosting indie and punk bands, and in more recent years, for hosting edgy club parties. 

Ian Kumamoto
 Staff Writer
9. Blue Note

  • Music
  Greenwich Village
Blue Note
Blue Note
Photograph: Dominic Perri

The Blue Note prides itself on being "the jazz capital of the world." Bona fide musical titans (Chick Corea, Ron Carter) rub against hot young talents, while the close-set tables in the club get patrons rubbing up against each other. Arrive early to secure a good spot—and we recommend shelling out for a table seat.

10. Terminal 5

  • Music
  Music venues
  Hell's Kitchen
Terminal 5
Terminal 5
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

Opened by Bowery Presents at the end of 2007, this three-floor, 3,000-capacity space is the largest midtown venue to set up shop in more than a decade. Its bookings include bands that not long ago were playing smaller Bowery confines (Wolf Parade, Hot Chip) plus bigger stars (M.I.A.) and scruffy veterans with loyal fan bases (Ween, Brian Jonestown Massacre).

