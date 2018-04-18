The SummerStage 2018 lineup is here



June 2 at 7pm

Gregory Porter / Victory, in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival at Central Park

June 9 at 7pm

Bowie Symphonic: Ensemble LPR led by Evan Ziporyn performs Bowie's Blackstar for cello and orchestra / solo cellist TBA / Donny McCaslin Group at Central Park

June 11 at 8pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Latonia Moore, Mario Chang and Joshua Hopkins at Central Park

June 13 at 7pm

Yiddish Under the Stars at Central Park

June 13 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Latonia Moore, Mario Chang and Joshua Hopkins at Brooklyn Bridge Park

June 16 at 7pm

Rhiannon Giddens / Son Little at Central Park

June 16 at 5pm

Only in Queens SummerStage Concert: Kool & the Gang at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

June 20 at 7pm

Big Daddy Kane: Long Live the Kane 30th Anniversary at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

June 20 at 6pm

Fête de la Musique: Vianney / Chassol / Joakim, in association with FranceRocks and Bureaux Export at Central Park

June 21 at 7pm

San Fermin / The Weather Station at Coffey Park

June 21 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Gerard Schneider, Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and Adrian Timpau at Clove Lakes Park

June 22 at 7pm

"Hip Hop You Don't Stop" in association with INSITU Dance Festival featuring It's Showtime NYC / Lil Buck / Passion Fruit Dance Company / RestorationArt Youth Arts Academy / A Lady in the House Co with guest DJ KS360 at Coffey Park

June 23 at 3pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Gerard Schneider, Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and Adrian Timpau at Williamsbridge Oval

June 23 at 5pm

Secret Circle / DJ Lucas / Nedarb at Coffey Park

June 23 at 6pm

Mariza / Noiserv / Renato Diz, in association with Arte Institute at Central Park

June 24 at 7pm

Nicky Siano's Hallelujah Disco with the Harlem Gospel Choir and Melba Moore / The Illustrious Blacks at Central Park

June 24 at 5pm

Jay Critch / Tony Seltzer and Friends / Nuyorican Poets Cafe: muMs and Aurora at Coffey Park

June 25 at 6pm

Rock Rubber 45s film premiere with live DJ sets from Rich Medina, Stretch Armstrong, Spinna & Bobbito Garcia, special performance by lyricist Pharoahe Monch, and appearance by Rosario Dawson at Central Park

June 27 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Gerard Schneider, Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and Adrian Timpau at Jackie Robinson Park

June 28 at 7pm

Duck Down BBQ featuring Black Moon and Smif N Wessun with live band and special guests at Betsy Head Park

June 29 at 7pm

Raheem DeVaughn / DJ Boogie Blind at Betsy Head Park

June 29/17 at 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Gerard Schneider, Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and Adrian Timpau at Socrates Sculpture Park

June 30 at 6pm

Talib Kweli / OSHUN at Betsy Head Park

June 30 at 7pm

3 Sides of Damien Sneed: Classical, Jazz and Sanctified Soul with Brandie Sutton, Stefon Harris and Keke Wyatt / Jazzmeia Horn at Central Park

July 1 at 3pm

Northern Beat: Broken Social Scene / Melissa Laveaux / The East Pointers at Central Park

July 1 at 7pm

Melanie Fiona / DJ mOma at Betsy Head Park

July 5 at 7pm

RAM / Paul Beaubrun / DJ Hard Hittin Harry, in association with Afro-Latino Festival at Springfield Park

July 6 at 7pm

The Legendary Ladies of SKYY / Rhythm Revue with Felix Hernandez at Springfield Park

July 7 at 4pm

Kranium / Federation Sound / DJ Polish (KING MIDAS) at Springfield Park

July 7 at 6pm

Taiwanese Waves: Soft Lipa / Sheng Xiang Band / Elephant Gym at Central Park

July 8 at 5pm

EPMD / DJ Sylk at Springfield Park

July 8 at 6pm

Barrington Levy / Third World / Kabaka Pyramid / DJ Gravy / Federation Sound at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

July 9 at 7pm

Oh Wonder / Sasha Sloan at Central Park

July 11 at 6pm

Gabriel Garzón Montano / Nicola Cruz / Tomasa del Real / DJ Bitman, in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference at Central Park

July 12 at 7pm

Systema Solar / Very Be Careful, in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference at Queensbridge Park

July 13 at 7pm

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company at Queensbridge Park

July 13 at 7pm

Tito Rojas / Andy Montanez at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

July 14 at 3pm

Jorge Drexler / Trending Tropics / ÌFÉ, in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference at Central Park

July 14 at 4pm

Special Guest To-Be-Announced at Queensbridge Park

July 15 at 3pm

Family Day: Rebirth Brass Band / Big Chief Monk Boudreaux at Central Park

July 15 at 4pm

Jungle Brothers and Friends / O.C. / Kool DJ Red Alert / with special guest DJ KOOL FLASH and more at Queensbridge Park

July 19 at 7pm

George Lamond / Soul Sonic Force / The Philharmonik at Corporal Thompson Park

July 20 at 6pm

Mobile Mondays! CeCe Peniston / Robin S with Joey Carvello at Corporal Thompson Park

July 21 at 4pm

Las Cafeteras / M.A.K.U. SoundSystem / iBomba (DJ Ushka & DJ Beto), in association with La Isla Bonita Summer Festival at Corporal Thompson Park

July 22 at 5pm

Ginuwine / The Ladies of Pink Diamond / DJ Stacks at Corporal Thompson Park

July 25 at 8pm

Alonzo King LINES Ballet at Central Park

July 26 at 7pm

Judy Torres / TKA / GrandWizzard Theodore at Saint Mary’s Park

July 27 at 7pm

Bombazo Dance Co / The Sabrosura Effect in association with Pepatian at Saint Mary’s Park

July 28 at 3pm

Pete Rock & The Soul Brothers / Hannah Williams & The Affirmations / DJ Emz at Central Park

July 28 at 4pm

Spanish Harlem Orchestra at Saint Mary’s Park

July 29 at 3pm

Femi Kuti & the Positive Force / Jupiter & Okwess / DJ Geko Jones at Central Park

July 29 at 5pm

Charlie Aponte at Saint Mary’s Park

July 29 at 7pm

The LOX / Young M.A / Special Guest DJ Funk Flex, hosted by Torae at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

July 31 at 11am

Special Youth Dance Matinee & Workshop at Central Park

August 1 at 6pm

Tito Nieves / Bodoma & Garifuna Culture Band at Crotona Park

August 1 at 8pm

Special Guest to-be-announced / Movement of the People Dance Company at Central Park

August 2 at 7pm

The Movement: Messiah / Darell / Young Flow / El Sosa / Nelly Nelz at Crotona Park

August 3 at 6pm

Ultimate Break Beats: BreakBeat Lou, Special Ed, Lord Finesse at Crotona Park

August 4 at 4pm

Sister Nancy & Shinehead with DJ Misbehaviour at Crotona Park

August 4 at 6pm

The Originals (Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, D-Nice, Rich Medina, Tony Touch) at Central Park

August 5 at 3pm

BaianaSystem / Hamilton de Holanda Trio feat. Roberta Sá / Xênia França, in association with Brasil Summerfest at Central Park

August 9 at 6pm

Wild Style 35th Anniversary Reunion at The Amphitheater with Special Guest DJ Funk Flex at East River Park

August 10 at 7pm

Peridance Contemporary Dance Company at East River Park

August 11 at 5pm

Porches / Sunflower Bean / Crumb, in association with Brooklyn Magazine at East River Park

August 11 at6pm

KOREA GAYOJE: TOKiMONSTA / Kero One, in association with Korean Cultural Center New York and MeanRed at Central Park

August 12 at 4pm

Jerry Rivera / Nuyorican Poets Cafe: La Bruja and Chembo Corniel at East River Park

August 12 at 7pm

Dej Loaf at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

August 12 at 7pm

Music + Revolution: Greenwich Village in the 1960s, hosted by Richard Barone at Central Park

August 15 at 6pm

Alice Smith / Akala / DJ Stormin Norman at Marcus Garvey Park

August 16 at 7pm

Jeremy McQueen's Black Iris Project at Marcus Garvey Park

August 18 at 4pm

Pape Diouf & la Génération Consciénte at Marcus Garvey Park

August 19 at 7pm

Mura Masa / Jessy Lanza, in association with MeanRed at Central Park

August 19 at 5pm

Rapsody at Marcus Garvey Park

August 22 at 8pm

“Mr. Gaga” with GALLIM at Central Park

August 26 at 6pm

Eddie Palmieri La Perfecta / Tony Vega at Central Park

August 28 at 8pm

Voices of A People’s History featuring Staceyann Chin, Rachel Dratch, Michael Ealy, Laura Gómez, Celisse Henderson, Viggo Mortensen and more at Central Park

September 27 at 7pm

Angelique Kidjo's Remain in Light / Resistance Revival Chorus at Central Park

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

The New School for Jazz & Contemporary Music

August 24 at 7pm

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Charles Tolliver’s 50 Year Anniversary of Paper Man featuring Gary Bartz, Jack DeJohnette, Buster Williams & Surprise Guest / Brianna Thomas at Marcus Garvey Park

August 25 at 3pm

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Monty Alexander - Harlem Kingston Express / Catherine Russell / Keyon Harrold / Matthew Whitaker Trio at Marcus Garvey Park

August 26 at 3pm

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Gary Bartz Quartet / The Bad Plus / Amina Claudine Myers / UNHEARD: Adam O'Farrill, Immanuel Wilkins and Joel Ross commissioned in association with The Joyce and George Wein Foundation under the artistic supervision of The Jazz Gallery at Tompkins Square Park