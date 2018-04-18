The SummerStage 2018 lineup is here
Here's who's playing this year's SummerStage summer music festival in NYC
The free SummerStage concert series is one of the city's best perks. The calendar for this year's festival doesn't disappoint, bringing more than 100 music and dance offerings to 18 parks in all five boroughs. The festival kicks off June 2 in Central Park with a free show headlined by jazz singer Gregory Porter. What follows is a diverse, wide-ranging lineup of acts that's both conscious of history and embracing of new talent.
Hip-hop legend Big Daddy Kane celebrates the 30th anniversary of his debut Long Live the Kane on June 20 in Coney Island. Three days later trio Secret Circle (rapper Wiki, Lil Ugly Mane and Antwon) brings its kinetic tagteam rhymes to Coffey Park. For fans of jazz, the annual Charlie Parker Jazz Festival returns for three days in late August with sets by Catherine Russell, Gary Bartz, the Bad Plus and more. Indie-rock bookings include a strong triple bill with Porches, Sunflower Bean and Crumb on August 11 and Canadian collective Broken Social Scene on July 1. Add to that salsa, reggae, freestyle, a David Bowie tribute and plenty more music throughout the summer.
The lineup of free concerts is supported by ticketed shows in Central Park (among those indie crooner Mac DeMarco and...YouTube star Jake Paul).
Check out the full lineup of events below, and for more details visit summerstage.org.
SummerStage 2018 Complete Lineup
Free Concerts
June 2 at 7pm
Gregory Porter / Victory, in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival at Central Park
June 9 at 7pm
Bowie Symphonic: Ensemble LPR led by Evan Ziporyn performs Bowie's Blackstar for cello and orchestra / solo cellist TBA / Donny McCaslin Group at Central Park
June 11 at 8pm
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Latonia Moore, Mario Chang and Joshua Hopkins at Central Park
June 13 at 7pm
Yiddish Under the Stars at Central Park
June 13 at 7pm
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Latonia Moore, Mario Chang and Joshua Hopkins at Brooklyn Bridge Park
June 16 at 7pm
Rhiannon Giddens / Son Little at Central Park
June 16 at 5pm
Only in Queens SummerStage Concert: Kool & the Gang at Flushing Meadows Corona Park
June 20 at 7pm
Big Daddy Kane: Long Live the Kane 30th Anniversary at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island
June 20 at 6pm
Fête de la Musique: Vianney / Chassol / Joakim, in association with FranceRocks and Bureaux Export at Central Park
June 21 at 7pm
San Fermin / The Weather Station at Coffey Park
June 21 at 7pm
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Gerard Schneider, Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and Adrian Timpau at Clove Lakes Park
June 22 at 7pm
"Hip Hop You Don't Stop" in association with INSITU Dance Festival featuring It's Showtime NYC / Lil Buck / Passion Fruit Dance Company / RestorationArt Youth Arts Academy / A Lady in the House Co with guest DJ KS360 at Coffey Park
June 23 at 3pm
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Gerard Schneider, Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and Adrian Timpau at Williamsbridge Oval
June 23 at 5pm
Secret Circle / DJ Lucas / Nedarb at Coffey Park
June 23 at 6pm
Mariza / Noiserv / Renato Diz, in association with Arte Institute at Central Park
June 24 at 7pm
Nicky Siano's Hallelujah Disco with the Harlem Gospel Choir and Melba Moore / The Illustrious Blacks at Central Park
June 24 at 5pm
Jay Critch / Tony Seltzer and Friends / Nuyorican Poets Cafe: muMs and Aurora at Coffey Park
June 25 at 6pm
Rock Rubber 45s film premiere with live DJ sets from Rich Medina, Stretch Armstrong, Spinna & Bobbito Garcia, special performance by lyricist Pharoahe Monch, and appearance by Rosario Dawson at Central Park
June 27 at 7pm
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Gerard Schneider, Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and Adrian Timpau at Jackie Robinson Park
June 28 at 7pm
Duck Down BBQ featuring Black Moon and Smif N Wessun with live band and special guests at Betsy Head Park
June 29 at 7pm
Raheem DeVaughn / DJ Boogie Blind at Betsy Head Park
June 29/17 at 7pm
The Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series featuring Gerard Schneider, Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and Adrian Timpau at Socrates Sculpture Park
June 30 at 6pm
Talib Kweli / OSHUN at Betsy Head Park
June 30 at 7pm
3 Sides of Damien Sneed: Classical, Jazz and Sanctified Soul with Brandie Sutton, Stefon Harris and Keke Wyatt / Jazzmeia Horn at Central Park
July 1 at 3pm
Northern Beat: Broken Social Scene / Melissa Laveaux / The East Pointers at Central Park
July 1 at 7pm
Melanie Fiona / DJ mOma at Betsy Head Park
July 5 at 7pm
RAM / Paul Beaubrun / DJ Hard Hittin Harry, in association with Afro-Latino Festival at Springfield Park
July 6 at 7pm
The Legendary Ladies of SKYY / Rhythm Revue with Felix Hernandez at Springfield Park
July 7 at 4pm
Kranium / Federation Sound / DJ Polish (KING MIDAS) at Springfield Park
July 7 at 6pm
Taiwanese Waves: Soft Lipa / Sheng Xiang Band / Elephant Gym at Central Park
July 8 at 5pm
EPMD / DJ Sylk at Springfield Park
July 8 at 6pm
Barrington Levy / Third World / Kabaka Pyramid / DJ Gravy / Federation Sound at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island
July 9 at 7pm
Oh Wonder / Sasha Sloan at Central Park
July 11 at 6pm
Gabriel Garzón Montano / Nicola Cruz / Tomasa del Real / DJ Bitman, in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference at Central Park
July 12 at 7pm
Systema Solar / Very Be Careful, in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference at Queensbridge Park
July 13 at 7pm
Calpulli Mexican Dance Company at Queensbridge Park
July 13 at 7pm
Tito Rojas / Andy Montanez at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island
July 14 at 3pm
Jorge Drexler / Trending Tropics / ÌFÉ, in association with the Latin Alternative Music Conference at Central Park
July 14 at 4pm
Special Guest To-Be-Announced at Queensbridge Park
July 15 at 3pm
Family Day: Rebirth Brass Band / Big Chief Monk Boudreaux at Central Park
July 15 at 4pm
Jungle Brothers and Friends / O.C. / Kool DJ Red Alert / with special guest DJ KOOL FLASH and more at Queensbridge Park
July 19 at 7pm
George Lamond / Soul Sonic Force / The Philharmonik at Corporal Thompson Park
July 20 at 6pm
Mobile Mondays! CeCe Peniston / Robin S with Joey Carvello at Corporal Thompson Park
July 21 at 4pm
Las Cafeteras / M.A.K.U. SoundSystem / iBomba (DJ Ushka & DJ Beto), in association with La Isla Bonita Summer Festival at Corporal Thompson Park
July 22 at 5pm
Ginuwine / The Ladies of Pink Diamond / DJ Stacks at Corporal Thompson Park
July 25 at 8pm
Alonzo King LINES Ballet at Central Park
July 26 at 7pm
Judy Torres / TKA / GrandWizzard Theodore at Saint Mary’s Park
July 27 at 7pm
Bombazo Dance Co / The Sabrosura Effect in association with Pepatian at Saint Mary’s Park
July 28 at 3pm
Pete Rock & The Soul Brothers / Hannah Williams & The Affirmations / DJ Emz at Central Park
July 28 at 4pm
Spanish Harlem Orchestra at Saint Mary’s Park
July 29 at 3pm
Femi Kuti & the Positive Force / Jupiter & Okwess / DJ Geko Jones at Central Park
July 29 at 5pm
Charlie Aponte at Saint Mary’s Park
July 29 at 7pm
The LOX / Young M.A / Special Guest DJ Funk Flex, hosted by Torae at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island
July 31 at 11am
Special Youth Dance Matinee & Workshop at Central Park
August 1 at 6pm
Tito Nieves / Bodoma & Garifuna Culture Band at Crotona Park
August 1 at 8pm
Special Guest to-be-announced / Movement of the People Dance Company at Central Park
August 2 at 7pm
The Movement: Messiah / Darell / Young Flow / El Sosa / Nelly Nelz at Crotona Park
August 3 at 6pm
Ultimate Break Beats: BreakBeat Lou, Special Ed, Lord Finesse at Crotona Park
August 4 at 4pm
Sister Nancy & Shinehead with DJ Misbehaviour at Crotona Park
August 4 at 6pm
The Originals (Stretch Armstrong, Clark Kent, D-Nice, Rich Medina, Tony Touch) at Central Park
August 5 at 3pm
BaianaSystem / Hamilton de Holanda Trio feat. Roberta Sá / Xênia França, in association with Brasil Summerfest at Central Park
August 9 at 6pm
Wild Style 35th Anniversary Reunion at The Amphitheater with Special Guest DJ Funk Flex at East River Park
August 10 at 7pm
Peridance Contemporary Dance Company at East River Park
August 11 at 5pm
Porches / Sunflower Bean / Crumb, in association with Brooklyn Magazine at East River Park
August 11 at6pm
KOREA GAYOJE: TOKiMONSTA / Kero One, in association with Korean Cultural Center New York and MeanRed at Central Park
August 12 at 4pm
Jerry Rivera / Nuyorican Poets Cafe: La Bruja and Chembo Corniel at East River Park
August 12 at 7pm
Dej Loaf at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island
August 12 at 7pm
Music + Revolution: Greenwich Village in the 1960s, hosted by Richard Barone at Central Park
August 15 at 6pm
Alice Smith / Akala / DJ Stormin Norman at Marcus Garvey Park
August 16 at 7pm
Jeremy McQueen's Black Iris Project at Marcus Garvey Park
August 18 at 4pm
Pape Diouf & la Génération Consciénte at Marcus Garvey Park
August 19 at 7pm
Mura Masa / Jessy Lanza, in association with MeanRed at Central Park
August 19 at 5pm
Rapsody at Marcus Garvey Park
August 22 at 8pm
“Mr. Gaga” with GALLIM at Central Park
August 26 at 6pm
Eddie Palmieri La Perfecta / Tony Vega at Central Park
August 28 at 8pm
Voices of A People’s History featuring Staceyann Chin, Rachel Dratch, Michael Ealy, Laura Gómez, Celisse Henderson, Viggo Mortensen and more at Central Park
September 27 at 7pm
Angelique Kidjo's Remain in Light / Resistance Revival Chorus at Central Park
Charlie Parker Jazz Festival
The New School for Jazz & Contemporary Music
August 24 at 7pm
Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Charles Tolliver’s 50 Year Anniversary of Paper Man featuring Gary Bartz, Jack DeJohnette, Buster Williams & Surprise Guest / Brianna Thomas at Marcus Garvey Park
August 25 at 3pm
Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Monty Alexander - Harlem Kingston Express / Catherine Russell / Keyon Harrold / Matthew Whitaker Trio at Marcus Garvey Park
August 26 at 3pm
Charlie Parker Jazz Festival: Gary Bartz Quartet / The Bad Plus / Amina Claudine Myers / UNHEARD: Adam O'Farrill, Immanuel Wilkins and Joel Ross commissioned in association with The Joyce and George Wein Foundation under the artistic supervision of The Jazz Gallery at Tompkins Square Park
SummerStage Benefit Shows
May 16 at 6:30pm
Liam Gallagher / Richard Ashcroft at Central Park
June 14 at 6pm
Jake Paul at Central Park
June 18 at 6pm
Dispatch / Nahko and Medicine For the People / Raye Zaragoza at Central Park
July 19 at 6pm
Dispatch / Nahko and Medicine For the People / Raye Zaragoza at Central Park
August 8 at 6pm
Voodoo Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue / Galactic / Preservation Hall Jazz Band / New Breed Brass Band / special guests Cyril Neville, Walter “Wolfman” Washington and Kermit Ruffins at Central Park
August 9 at 7pm
Good Vibes featuring Jason Mraz / Brett Dennen at Central Park
August 13 at 6pm
O.A.R. with special guests Matt Nathanson and The New Respects at Central Park
September 8 at 6pm
Mac DeMarco at Central Park
September 26 at 6pm
Blood Orange at Central Park
