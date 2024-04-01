Easter Sunday in NYC brought thousands together for the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival.

Easter Sunday on Fifth Avenue was a colorful affair. New Yorkers of all backgrounds and creeds joined together on the stretch near St. Patrick’s Cathedral to show off their ornate, imaginative and downright impressive bonnets made from all sorts of materials.

Every year, it serves the best people-watching in the city.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best photos and videos of incredible hats and getups for your perusal.

1. A pair of hard-boiled eggs

2. New Yorkers serving

3. Pretty in Pink

4. A blot of mustard

5. The most incredible colors

6. Bringing back Rococo

7. A stand-out guy

8. Bountiful bonnets

9. A bunny boy

10. Ramen on top

