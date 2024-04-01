New York
Easter Parade and Bonnet festival in NYC 2024
10 awesome photos of the Easter bonnet parade down Fifth Avenue

Easter Sunday in NYC brought thousands together for the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Easter Sunday on Fifth Avenue was a colorful affair. New Yorkers of all backgrounds and creeds joined together on the stretch near St. Patrick’s Cathedral to show off their ornate, imaginative and downright impressive bonnets made from all sorts of materials.

Every year, it serves the best people-watching in the city. 

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best photos and videos of incredible hats and getups for your perusal.

1. A pair of hard-boiled eggs

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cynthia (@cynstahgram)

2. New Yorkers serving

3. Pretty in Pink

4. A blot of mustard

5. The most incredible colors

6. Bringing back Rococo

7. A stand-out guy

8. Bountiful bonnets

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @bigntoasty

9. A bunny boy

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Clara K. (@pommepommenyc)

10. Ramen on top

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gina (@ginakimakes)

For more spring fun, check out our list of the best things to do in the spring and April!

