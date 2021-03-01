NYC events in April 2021
The best NYC events in April include much-needed outdoor activities at NYC parks, new exhibits and pretty flower shows
The best NYC events in April 2021 are going to make you psyched for spring. Aside from celebrating major holidays like Easter in New York, take a moment to stop and smell the roses at outdoor events like sound walks at Brooklyn Botanic Garden and an Orchid Spotlight at the New York Botanical Garden or check out the newest museum exhibits that we love. Speaking of buds, take advantage of checking out the best NYC parks, while all the flowers and trees are starting to bloom. And there’s even more greenery fun for outdoorsy folks—Earth Day, duh!
Featured events in April 2020
1. Check out "Spotlight on Orchids" before it ends
The New York Botanical Garden is forgoing its Orchid Show this year but is doing a limited Spotlight on Orchids across select galleries of the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, including intimate displays of orchids in brilliant white and striking colors set against the foliage of aroids, ferns, and bromeliads—planted as they might be found in nature and blending gracefully with their surroundings, NYBG says. You'll get to discover unusual orchids and artful floral creations by Botanical Garden horticulturists that combine expressive orchids with rocks, tree trunks, vines, and other found materials.
NYBG's Orchid Show will return in 2022. Until then, you can purchase a Garden Pass + Conservatory ticket, which includes access to the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and outdoor gardens and collections.
2. Relax with sound walks at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Get your zen on at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden which has launched a new series of winter nature walks and sound works in the Garden—site-specific original compositions and audio walks for visitors to experience at their own pace. As part of the Art in the Garden series, BBG is showcasing three works from January through May: Gelsey Bell and Joseph White’s "Meander," Ben Rubin and Brian House’s "Terminal Moraine," and a reprisal of Michael Gordon’s "loved." From March 13 to May 9, "loved" will be on in the Cherry Esplanade. Composer Michael Gordon created the installation for BBG to honor those we've lost in the pandemic. Performed by percussionist David Cossin, the meditative composition for seven vibraphones plays hourly on Cherry Esplanade and runs 5 minutes, 28 seconds. It was originally presented in August and is being reprised to mark the one-year anniversary of New York City’s pandemic shutdown.
3. Take yoga with The Cathedral of St. John the Divine
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is doing virtual yoga classes and mindfulness meditation that it'll stream from inside the building's monumental architecture. Mia Michelson-Bartlett will lead the classes that aim to align, ground, and recalibrate using movement and breath to quiet the mind and connect with something beyond ourselves. All skills welcome. No equipment is necessary.
4. Trip out at ARTECHOUSE'S "Geometric Properties"
“Geometric Properties: An Immersive Audio-Visual Journey Through Fractal Dimensions,” is the first solo exhibition of Dutch artist Julius Horsthuis’ work to come to NYC. Previously, his work has been featured in Manchester by the Sea and through collaborations with musical artists like ODESZA, Meshuggah and Birds of Paradise. He uses fractals to create alternate science fiction-like realities using visual art and motion graphics, and they are a real trip, to say the least. The digital art destination on Manhattan’s west side (it’s literally located in Chelsea Market’s former boiler room) is opening the new show on March 1, and it will be on view through September 6. If you want to stop by and check out the endless geometric iterations and fractional dimensions for yourself—you frickin' fractal freak you—tickets cost $24 for adults and $17 for children. (Pro tip: New York and New Jersey residents receive a $5 discount on tickets on weekdays.)
5. Visit "KAWS: WHAT PARTY"
Brooklyn Museum's biggest exhibit this spring is opening on Friday. You may have seen KAWS' giant cartoon-y characters with X's for eyes around the city, but this is the first time Brooklyn-based artist (Brian Donnelly) has had a major New York survey of his work, which includes rarely seen graffiti drawings, paintings, smaller collectibles, furniture, and his popular "Companion" figures.
6. See "Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America"
"Grief and Grievance: Art and Mourning in America," a new exhibition that has taken over almost the entirety of the New Museum and is set to stay put until June 6, explores the history of racist violence all throughout the United States. Back in 2018, curator Okwui Enwezor began working on the project, hoping to mount it by last year's Presidential election. Unfortunately, the curator's passing in 2019 and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic forced a shift in plans that delayed the show's opening to last week. In total, the work of 37 Black artists currently fills the museum's lobby, its three main viewing floors, the building's exterior and the South Gallery found in the building next door. Expect to browse through the amazing works of artists the likes of Kara Walker, who is the brain behind an entire wall filled with sketches and drawings; LaToya Ruby Frazier, who contributes over a dozen photographs from her "The Notion of Family" series; and Jean-Michael Basquiat, whose "Procession" can be glanced at as soon as the elevator doors open on the third floor. The show is a powerful one, with images ranging in style, theme and scope, but one that is necessary to delve into today more than ever. Given COVID-19-related guidelines, visitors have to purchase timed tickets ahead of their trip. Feel free to do so right here.
7. Reminisce at "Ready for Laughter: Bob Hope and World War II"
The New-York Historical Society has a new exhibit that coincides with the 80th anniversary of the United Service Organizations (USO) that shows off artifacts (a World War II-era aircraft fragment, mess kit, and other relics engraved to Hope), films, and rare photographs to illustrate how Bob Hope helped lift spirits with his USO and radio shows during a dark time in American history.
There's also a companion exhibition, "The Gift of Laughter," that delves into Hope’s varied career after World War II as a USO entertainer, television star, and Academy Award host demonstrating the many hats worn by comedians. His legacy will be brought to life with many items, including costumes from the Emmy Award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as objects related to other comedians—real and imagined—influenced by Hope.
8. Enjoy outdoor performances at Lincoln Center
As part of the much-discussed New York Arts Revival project, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts just announced its plans to create a giant outdoor performing arts center that will include ten different performance and rehearsal spaces. Dubbed Restart Stages, the effort was crafted with the help of medical and public health professionals, ensuring that all staff, future audiences and artists will be protected by COVID-19-related safety protocols. The initiative will officially kick off on April 7 with a special performance for healthcare workers. New Yorkers can expect a varied programming slate, including a concert and cabaret series by the Lincoln Center Theater, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's annual summer evening concerts, dance workshops led by the New York City Ballet and film screenings by Film at Lincoln Center.
The breadth and scope of the various outdoor spaces is sure to excite you as well: the organization has promised an outdoor reading room created in partnership with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, a cabaret-style stage on Hearst Plaza, a slew of rehearsal venues, dedicated family areas with arts activities for the youngsters and even a space for public school graduations. Talk about a memorable life event.
9. Tune into Elsewhere Sound Space
Elsewhere is bringing back live performances via Twitch so everyone can tune into its new monthly series, "Elsewhere Sound Space." Hosted by trans comedian and actor Peter Smith, the episodic series will feature new musical guests and live performances from New York City’s underground music and arts scene each month, starting with Princess Nokia on January 28, Starchild & The New Romantic on February 23, Paperboy Prince on March 23, and others on April 27, May 25 and June 24.
The premise of the whole series is out of this world—it's a continuing story that follows the sci-fi misadventures of a music deity marooned in space and their curious cultural dispatches back to Earth. Peter Smith will be broadcasting live from the "Astral Spa & Sound Bath" while on a "chilled-out mission to bring the joy and community of live music to Earthlings, who are in their most quarantined and isolated state." Twitch audience members can expect comedic skits, psychedelic musical performances, candid artist interviews and holistic wellness treatments.
By using Twitch, Elsewhere is able to have a three-way dialogue between the host, musical guests, and audiences in real-time. The show will be able to feature live-edited 2D and 3D imagery and animation, body and face-tracked video effects, in addition to motion graphics, sound design, AR effects, and much more.
“Elsewhere Sound Space riffs off our creative isolation during 2020’s lockdown because it was created out of it,” said Jake Rosenthal, co-founder of Elsewhere. “With our venue closed, we feel sort of exiled from the culture we participate in every day and a deep need for it to return. The show combines the spirit of Space Ghost with the liveness of an SNL musical performance and tries to find strange or surreal common grounds with our guests. It’s the cluttered mind of a shuttered club.”
In addition to Elsewhere Sound Space, ElsewhereTV hosts live performances on select Wednesdays as well as live-stream music sessions every Friday and Saturday, all broadcasting live from the venue.
10. Take part in Easter events in NYC
Enjoy the (finally!) thawing weather by checking out these great things to do for Easter. NYC offers a range of things to do outside, from egg hunts—yes, even for adults—to a silly Easter Bonnet Parade and a boozy brunch cruise. In case the weather is lousy, head indoors to one of the city’s best New York attractions for the annual Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden.
11. Watch flicks in the Tribeca Film Festival
Robert De Niro and co.’s Tribeca Film Festival has long shown a spotlight on local indie features, documentaries, foreign films, the latest from big-name talent and the greatest from up-and-coming filmmakers. We’ve got your complete one-stop-shopping guide to this year’s festival: our personal must-see picks, showtimes, ticket info, a list of nearby bars and restaurants and oh-so-much more.
12. Celebrate Earth Day New York
There’s nothing like a day of worshipping our planet to put an optimistic spin on dwindling resources, rising sea levels and the alarming acceleration of climate change. Head to this annual street fair to get familiar with dozens of environmental non-profits and green businesses, then kick back and enjoy some live performances while you plot how to up your eco-friendly game.
