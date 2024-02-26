Photograph: By Rossilynne Skena Culgan for Time Out | A dragon dances through the crowd at NYC's Lunar New Year Parade in 2024.

As colorful confetti fluttered around them, dragons slithered through the streets of Chinatown yesterday for the annual Lunar New Year Parade. This year is the year of the dragon, and that's a very special one in Chinese culture.

To kick off the year, revelers packed along East Broadway, Mott, and Forsyth Streets to cheer on dancers, floats, and dragons as they weaved through the neighborhood. To brave the cold temperatures, some wore dragon hats and a couple of dogs were even spotted in dragon-themed outfits. Here are a few of our favorite scenes from the day's festivities.

Lunar New Year parade 2024

