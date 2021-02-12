February 2021: Now more than ever, it's essential to support the best Chinatown restaurants in NYC, which have faced a unique set of challenges over the last year. Still, the neighborhood has risen to the occasion in brilliant and creative ways. From the illuminated lanterns now strung across Mott Street to creative outdoor dining set-ups, if you haven't been to Chinatown lately, it's worth taking some time to explore its many treasures—including its absolutely fantastic restaurants. These are our favorites that are currently open.

New York’s best Chinatown restaurants are more than dim sum and Peking duck—although, the downtown neighborhood is rife with fantastic options for both. No, the food possibilities expand well beyond some of the city’s best Chinese restaurants to include creative Mexican restaurants and Cali-coolcafes. Whether you’re looking for traditional soup dumplings or French-Malaysian fare, these Chinatown restaurants have something for you.

RECOMMENDED: Full neighborhood guide to Chinatown NYC