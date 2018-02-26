10 incredible photos from the Chinese New Year Parade in Manhattan

Happy Year of the Dog, everyone! This past weekend, the Chinese New Year Parade took over Chinatown, and ended the celebration on a lively and colorful note. New York has been celebrating Chinese New Year at various locations all month long leading up to this grand procession, which featured firecrackers, lion-dancing, live music and much more.
The giant street party was certainly visual, with colors of red and gold drawing attention from passersby. In case you missed this popular event, we rounded up some of the best photos we found on Instagram that commemorate the experience. Enjoy!
