  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

10 incredible photos from the Chinese New Year Parade in Manhattan

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Monday February 26 2018, 2:31pm

Happy Year of the Dog, everyone! This past weekend, the Chinese New Year Parade took over Chinatown, and ended the celebration on a lively and colorful note. New York has been celebrating Chinese New Year at various locations all month long leading up to this grand procession, which featured firecrackers, lion-dancing, live music and much more. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the Chinese New Year Parade 

The giant street party was certainly visual, with colors of red and gold drawing attention from passersby. In case you missed this popular event, we rounded up some of the best photos we found on Instagram that commemorate the experience. Enjoy! 

A post shared by Alice Caneva (@alice_caneva) on

A post shared by @nicole.ill on

A post shared by in.saturated (@in.saturated) on

A post shared by NYCMediaMix (@nycmediamix) on

A post shared by Nancy Chuang (@nancyc_huang) on

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jennifer Picht

Jennifer is the Things to Do editor at Time Out New York. She is the proud owner of a kangaroo onesie and can recite every line from the film Spice World. Follow her on Twitter at @jenpicht.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest