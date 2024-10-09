100+ car-free Halloween events are planned across NYC

Halloween doesn’t have to murder your wallet—NYC has a ton of free, fun events around town that are safe and car-free.

Every year, the NYC DOT partners with Open Streets, plazas, and other areas for the month of October to create pedestrian spaces to celebrate the spooky season.

More than 100 car-free events have been planned for NYCs, including live music, circus acts, comedic clown performances, jugglers, and more. There are also events in November coming up to celebrate the Mexican holiday of Día De Los Muertos.

Free Halloween events on Open Streets:

October 18:

Mount Hope Place Open Streets, The Bronx: 4:30-7:30pm, produced by PS 117.

October 19:

34th Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Parade (East 9th St between Avenues A and B, Manhattan): Noon-3pm, produced by The Friends of the First Run.

Gansevoort Plaza, Manhattan: 11am-5pm, produced by Meatpacking Business Improvement District.

Chauncey Street Open Street, Brooklyn: Noon-4pm, produced by Chauncey Street Block and Tenant Association.

Kensington Plaza: Noon-5pm, produced by Broadway for Arts Education.

October 20:

Tompkins Ave Open Street, Brooklyn: Noon-6pm, produced by Tompkins Ave Merchants Association and Bridge Street Development Corporation.

October 26:

Fordham Plaza, Brooklyn: October 26, 2-6pm, produced by Bindlestiff Family Cirkus.

W 9th Street Open Street, Manhattan: 3-8pm, produced by Broadway for Arts Education.

Audubon Avenue Open Street, Manhattan: 3-7pm, produced by NYC Kidsfest.

October 27:

Berry Street Open Street, Brooklyn:: Noon-8pm, produced by The Horticultural Society of New York.

October 30:

165th Street Open Street, Queens: 3-7pm, Jamaica Avenue to 89th Avenue, produced by Street Lab

October 31:

Decatur Avenue Open Street, Bronx: 2:30pm-9:30pm, produced by Street Lab.

Pell Street Open Street + Doyers Plaza, Manhattan: 3-8pm, produced by Bindlestiff Family Cirkus.

31st Avenue Open Street, Queens: 3-7pm, produced by The Horticultural Society of New York.

To see the full schedule visit nyc.gov.