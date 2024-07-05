New Yorkers can now get into the 9/11 Museum for free on select days

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum is now opening its doors for free to New Yorkers during select hours. The newly launched program, called New York First Mondays, will provide free admission exclusively to New Yorkers on the first Monday of each month beginning at 5:30pm. The museum closes at 7pm, so you’ll have an hour and a half to explore when taking advantage of the ticket offer.

The program is intended to provide New Yorkers a special opportunity to see the museum with one another and to reconnect with the feeling of community and cohesion that blanketed the city and nation in the wake of 9/11, per museum officials.

The 9/11 Memorial Museum has been a fixture in Lower Manhattan since its dedication 10 years ago. It seeks to document the ongoing impact of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that day. The museum is located on eight of the 16 acres of the World Trade Center site. In its first decade, the museum welcomed 23 million visitors from all 50 states and more than 175 countries.

"New York First Mondays creates the space for New Yorkers to return to the World Trade Center site—alone or with family or a friend—and affirm the city's spirit of community and compassion after 9/11," museum President and CEO Elizabeth L. Hillman said in a press release.

The program was announced by the museum's Visionary Network Leadership Council, whose members include the children of 9/11 victims or those killed by 9/11-related illness, veterans who were inspired to serve by the events of 9/11, survivors and lifelong New Yorkers.

"We have found strength and healing in the place where the world changed. The 9/11 Memorial Museum, located in the footprints of the Twin Towers tells not only the stories of those killed, but also of the resilience, purpose, and even hope that began to emerge the day after, on 9/12. The museum affirms who we are as New Yorkers and as Americans," the council said in a statement.

To use the ticket offer, be sure to book your visit online in advance here and be prepared to show a valid New York State ID to enter.