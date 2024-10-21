[title]
The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade never disappoints!
This year, the former costume contest flowed down the East Village’s Avenue A from 13th to 7th Streets, showcasing New York City’s cutest and most inventive Halloween costumes.
RECOMMENDED: The best things to do for Halloween this year in NYC
Costumes ranged from the classic (Chewbacca from Star Wars) and creative (a Rococo doggy tea party and Bob from Beetlejuice) to the niche and topical (Trump’s quote, “They’re eating the dogs,” and the death of congestion pricing in NYC).
Scroll down to see 11 of our favorite getups from this year’s Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade:
1. Royalty in the fur
View this post on Instagram
2. Sandy and Danny Zuko
View this post on Instagram
3. What big eyebrows you have!
View this post on Instagram
4. A gold medalist
View this post on Instagram
5. Bob from Beetlejuice
Best costume at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade hands down pic.twitter.com/WOG5KSHJC8— b🦋 (@riosreplay) October 20, 2024
6. Local pups: a planter, an ice cream truck and the Halal Guys
The Tompkins Square Park dog parade must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/RabJaaKh13— em (@emilyagain) October 19, 2024
7. The House from UP
🎈🏠 Spotted at Tompkins Square Dog Run: a pup dressed as the house from Up! 😍 Talk about taking Halloween costumes to the next level! 🎃🐾 All the balloons, all the cuteness.— Howard Weiss (@setox) October 19, 2024
Ready to float off to Paradise Falls? 😂
Retweet if you’d dress your dog up this epic!
📍 East… pic.twitter.com/sJGsu44EDW
8. “They’re eating the dogs!”
Today was the always fun Tompkins Square Park Halloween 👻Dog Parade in New York City 🐶🐾🦴#SundayFun #SundayVibes “@newyorkcitykopp @CONTEMPRA_INN 🌹— ContempraINN🌹 (@CONTEMPRA_INN) October 20, 2024
pic.twitter.com/A1ThZ8eces
9. Moo Deng dog
Tompkins Square Dog Parade. 2024. Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Xb0HWxfIpB— 𝕏 Ali Al Samahi 𝕏 (@alsamahi) October 19, 2024
10. Moose, the Christmas tree farmer
View this post on Instagram