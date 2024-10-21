The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade never disappoints!

This year, the former costume contest flowed down the East Village’s Avenue A from 13th to 7th Streets, showcasing New York City’s cutest and most inventive Halloween costumes.

Costumes ranged from the classic (Chewbacca from Star Wars) and creative (a Rococo doggy tea party and Bob from Beetlejuice) to the niche and topical (Trump’s quote, “They’re eating the dogs,” and the death of congestion pricing in NYC).

Scroll down to see 11 of our favorite getups from this year’s Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade:

1. Royalty in the fur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Donovan (@gordondonovan)

2. Sandy and Danny Zuko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milo Hess (@milohessphoto)

3. What big eyebrows you have!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikiodo (@mikiodo)

4. A gold medalist

5. Bob from Beetlejuice

Best costume at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade hands down pic.twitter.com/WOG5KSHJC8 — b🦋 (@riosreplay) October 20, 2024

6. Local pups: a planter, an ice cream truck and the Halal Guys

The Tompkins Square Park dog parade must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/RabJaaKh13 — em (@emilyagain) October 19, 2024

7. The House from UP

🎈🏠 Spotted at Tompkins Square Dog Run: a pup dressed as the house from Up! 😍 Talk about taking Halloween costumes to the next level! 🎃🐾 All the balloons, all the cuteness.



Ready to float off to Paradise Falls? 😂



Retweet if you’d dress your dog up this epic!



📍 East… pic.twitter.com/sJGsu44EDW — Howard Weiss (@setox) October 19, 2024

8. “They’re eating the dogs!”

9. Moo Deng dog

Tompkins Square Dog Parade. 2024. Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Xb0HWxfIpB — 𝕏 Ali Al Samahi 𝕏 (@alsamahi) October 19, 2024

10. Moose, the Christmas tree farmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice Gainer (@alicegainerreporter)

11. Glinda the Good Witch