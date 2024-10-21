Subscribe
11 spectacular photos and videos from the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade 2024

Hundreds of dogs and their owners came in topical and classic Halloween costumes. Here are some of our favorites.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
Chewbacca and their human Leia at the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
Photograph: @bjanelevine
The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade never disappoints!

This year, the former costume contest flowed down the East Village’s Avenue A from 13th to 7th Streets, showcasing New York City’s cutest and most inventive Halloween costumes.

Costumes ranged from the classic (Chewbacca from Star Wars) and creative (a Rococo doggy tea party and Bob from Beetlejuice) to the niche and topical (Trump’s quote, “They’re eating the dogs,” and the death of congestion pricing in NYC).

Scroll down to see 11 of our favorite getups from this year’s Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade:

1. Royalty in the fur

2. Sandy and Danny Zuko

3. What big eyebrows you have!

4. A gold medalist

5. Bob from Beetlejuice

6. Local pups: a planter, an ice cream truck and the Halal Guys

7. The House from UP

8. “They’re eating the dogs!”

9. Moo Deng dog

10. Moose, the Christmas tree farmer

11. Glinda the Good Witch

Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West at The Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
Photograph: @bjanelevine

