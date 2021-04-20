Now that weed is legal in NYC, it's bound to be a high point.

It's a high point for New Yorkers who partake in the green stuff—Governor Cuomo just signed legislation to make weed legal in New York and the state is on track to be one of the nation's biggest markets for it.

And while there are still developments to come, New Yorkers can now have three ounces of recreational weed and smoke wherever smoking is normally allowed. So it goes without saying that as the first 4/20 where marijuana is legal, there's a bit more cause for celebration here in 2021.

To celebrate, New Yorkers are celebrating like never before with live music jams, culinary events and ways to get your snack on. Below are our favorite 4/20 events happening in NYC:

1. Free joints at Union Square Park until 4:20pm

Dana Beal, the 74-year-old founder of the Global Marijuana March, has organized a "Joints for Jabs" event today. Between now and 4:20pm, show up at Union Square Park with proof of vaccination and you'll be given a fat one.

2. Seven Grain Army Pre-Opening Bake Sale

If you've got the munchies, you won't want to miss this bake sale aiming to raise funds for Seven Grain Army's new location at 88 Roebling Ave. You'll get a preview of the shop’s menu—you can order a brunch sampler, the cafe’s signature muFins, probiotic mylks, jam, a limited edition tote bag, and much more, according to greenpointers.com. You must preorder your food ahead of time and plan to pick up between noon and 6pm at the Roebling Avenue location's bake sale window.

3. The Mads cover the Marijuana short starring Sonny Bono

The Mads, Trace Beaulieu & Frank Conniff from Mystery Science Theater 3000, are riffing over the 1968 educational short that the "clearly stoned" Sonny Bono hosted. The video was shown in high school health classes across the U.S. during that time. You can catch it on YouTube today.

4. House of Hemp presents: 420 Celebration

Join the House of Hemp (863 Broadway, Brooklyn) for discounted ($50) facials, massages and yoni streams and a chance to win a raffle for more than $150 in items. When you stop in after 5pm, a DJ and saxophonist will provide tunes. At 7:30 and 8pm, enjoy yoga with a fun twist for $7. Purchase your tickets here.

5. David Peel 420 Tribute

The Bowery Electric is hosting a show (in-person but also live-streamed) paying tribute to David Peel, featuring the David Peel Club Band, Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music, Soulcake, The Cynz, Sea Monster, Joey Kelley & Dive Bar Romeos, Puma Perl, Tiny Pinecones, Bill Popp and Rewd Onez. Tickets are $15 in person and $10 online.

6. Higher Learning Panel Discussion

Head to Basquiat's Bottle (1198 Fulton St.) for a panel of cannabis professionals (Tarik Buds, Jackie Jeong, Wanda Benvenutti, and Dave Boredom) who will talk about the new law, using in public, how to grow your own home herb, cooking with cannabis and how to be a part of the industry. There will be cocktails, food and more. Doors open at 7pm, but purchase your tickets quickly because it is limited capacity.

7. 420 Bonfire

BYOB(ong) to Hemp Lab NYC's Cannabis Club event with kratom cocktails, infused ice cream, munchies, gift bags, board games and music. Everything is first-come, first-served, so get there early! Head over to its Greenpoint location (128 India Street) between 7 and 11pm.

8. CBD Kratom opening

CBD Kratom is opening a new location in Chelsea (354 W. 14th St.) with more than 600 cannabis and kratom products, featuring CBD, Delta-8 THC, CBG, and over 50 strains of pure kratom. Head over to the grand opening to celebrate starting at 8am.

9. Parade and forum with the Start SMART Coalition

Celebrate and learn what legalization means for New Yorkers with advocates and defenders who have been fighting for legalization for years. The event will start with a parade from 125th St./Lex Ave at 2pm, which will stretch to 111th St./Lexington Ave. Then, the forum begins at 4:20pm at the People Church 163 E. 111th St. This is a family event, all ages are welcome. Food and drink will be provided.

10. The Music of Bob Marley

The Cafe Wha? House Band is paying tribute to Bob Marley's music, message and activism through performances by Amadou Gaye and Robin Andre. Tickets are $20 for the show at 8pm.

11. Weeding Out The Stoned: 4/20 Edition

This is the "Game Show of Sobriety Tests": Eight comedians enter—all but one of them are stoned. "Officer" Alex Grubard will administer the sobriety tests, gathers testimony and plays mind games so the audience can eliminate stoners one-by-one. If the sober person is the last comic standing then everyone wins dope prizes. Grab tickets for $20 and head over to Asylum NYC (307 W. 26th St.) at 9:30pm on Friday.

12. The Goods Mart Think BIG Munchie Box

The Soho-based Goods Mart just launched a munchie box that Includes Gigantic Almond Horchata, Gwell Energize Japanese Matcha Bites, a two-pack of Partake Cookies, Pipcorn Cheese Balls, Purely Elizabeth Granola Vanilla Almond Butter, Smart Sweets Sweet Fish, Symphony Chips, Torie and Howard Chewie Sour Berry Fruities and The Good Crisp Sour Cream & Onion chips. It's $60 with $10 of that going to the Minority Cannabis Business Association.

13. Blue Point Brewing's Legalize Wheat brew and HopBox

Blue Point Brewing just released a hoppy American Wheat Ale made with a pineapple express terpene blend that it's pairing up with a limited-edition HopBox that includes the Legalize Wheat, but also the Peripheral Drift (IPA), LIIT (Hard Tea Seltzer), and Hoptical Illusion (IPA) brews alongside rolling papers, munchies, a limited edition poster designed by Helen Kennedy, the first artist-in-residence for the Grateful Dead, who designed the Legalize Wheat brew packaging. You can order these items here. If you're on Long Island for 4/20, stop by Blue Point for an all-day celebration with vendors, live music, food and drinks, movies and more.

