14 photos from NYC's 2024 Pride March that absolutely slay

New York City celebrates Pride all month long during June, but the grand finale comes during the last weekend of the month with the NYC Pride March and the Dyke March. This past weekend’s festivities drew 2.5 million people to the streets of Manhattan for the Pride March, per ABC.

NYC Pride 2024’s theme was “Reflect. Empower. Unite.” Events celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and marked the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, as well as the 40th anniversary of Heritage of Pride. Here are some of the most fabulous photos from the weekend.