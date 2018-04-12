15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 13

Beer Mansion Weylin; various times; $55–$65

Hops lovers can sample more than 30 local pours at this epic fest—including varieties from Fifth Hammer Brewing, Transmitter Brewing and Brooklyn Brewery—while a lineup of bands curated by Captured Tracks rocks out. Stay sober with bites from local faves like the Meatball Shop and Pig Beach and, depending on how many pints you have, try your hand at the on-site augmented-reality or cornhole games.

The Feelies Rough Trade NYC; 9pm; $25

North Jersey indie-rock legends the Feelies drew on the Velvet Underground long before the influence became de rigueur, creating wired, bookish rock at a time when the Vampire Weekend kids were but twinkles in their parents’ eyes. The band hit Rough Trade for a string of shows last year, too—we can only hope this becomes an annual tradition.

Louie Anderson at the Cutting Room; 7:30pm; $40–$55

The iconic comedian, author and star of TV's Baskets hits the Cutting Room for a night of introspective, self-deprecating stand-up.

Ty Segall Brooklyn Steel; 8pm; $25

San Francisco songwriter Ty Segall typically follows a timeworn formula, in which welcoming pop melodies come layered in antisocial fuzz. Thankfully, his new, ninth studio album, Freedom's Goblin, doesn't stray from those tendencies. Turn up here to see the prolific glam-psych mastermind at work.

Hurray for the Riff Raff + Waxahatchee + Bedouine at Warsaw and Murmmr on Sat 14; $23, at the door $25

Dwelling comfortably within the framework of a bygone era, singer-songwriter Alynda Lee Segarra, who performs as Hurray for the Riff Raff, doesn’t directly reimagine roots music—she sings with a worn-denim beauty that evokes Gillian Welch and Lucinda Williams. But the radical women-to-the-front ethos of the riot-grrrl shows Segarra used to attend on the Lower East Side is also embedded in the songs. It's a spirit shared by opener Katie Crutchfield, whose DIY punk scene roots wield a clear presence in her confessional solo project, Waxahatchee.

Mickey Hart at the AMNH; 7pm; $225, Use code MickeyFF at checkout for $75 off

Best known as one of the Grateful Dead's inimitable drumming pair, Mickey Hart is also a seasoned musical globe-trotter with an insatiable taste for new rhythms and timbres, as well as an intrepid early adopter of emerging technologies. At this program, Hart collaborates with the AMNH for a multipronged experience that starts with a walk-through of the museum's exhibit "Our Senses: An Immersive Experience," followed by a live performance of a new work "Musica Universalis" in the Hayden Planetarium and a Q&A.

TimesTalks Festival The TimesCenter; various times; $40–$45

The New York Times celebrates twenty years of its popular conversation and performance series with its first ever TimesTalks Festival. In addition to chats with cultural stars like Grace Jones, Katie Couric, Denzel Washington and Margaret Atwood, the fest features discussions on subjects like the opioid crisis and women in the senate, live editions of NYT columns, a pre-release screening of Season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale, a Smorgasburg food hall and a Strand pop-up bookstore.

Word. Sound Power. BAM Fisher; 7:30pm; $20

Every year, BAM celebrates the intersection of spoken-word performance, poetry and hip-hop at this special showcase. This year's fest celebrates women in hip-hop, with epic sets from Ashley August, Cipherella, Medusa and Latasha, along with readings from student poets, panels and workshops.

Sat 14

Hester Street Fair at Hester Street; 11am; free to attend

This Lower East Side flea hosts one of Manhattan’s best collections of vendors, with more upstarts joining the fray every week. Standouts from recent years that have gotten their start at the fair include Macaron Parlour, Petee’s Pie Company, Melt Bakery, La New Yorkina, Arancini Bros and Cheeky Sandwich.

It’s Christi, B*tch! Ars Nova; 8m; $16

She’s your naughtiest buddy on a night out, the devil in your ear, the voice on your next favorite cartoon show and the sweetest comic in town. Stand-up supreme and Battle of the Divas host Christi Chiello will soon be our potty-mouthed overlord, but until then, catch her at this solo journey through faith, sex, nannying and some truly sordid auditions.

Story Pirates Changemakers NYC Benefit Five Angels Theater; 2pm, 5pm; $50-$100

Many of our favorites comedians and performers lend their talents to Story Pirates, a non-profit that gives kids a chance to write their own stage shows to be performed by all-star grown-ups. Support the cause at this benefit performance, which features acts like Allison Pill, Cristin Milioti and a vast assortment of very funny alumni.

Big Apple Con Penn Plaza Pavillion; 10am; $25, two-day admission $40

Die-hard fans of comics, anime and genre that need a less-overwhelming alternative to the behemoth NYCC can head to this delightful old-school convention, running for over 30 years. Browse through bins and bundles of comics, meet actors from some of your favorite childhood series and meet guests like the legendary Jim Steranko, Wilson Cruz and C.J. Ramone. If you're down for some cosplay fun without experiencing severe agoraphobia, this may be the con for you.

Hustle Fest: From Full-Time to Freelance Rise New York; 10am; $75–$100

Kiss your nine-to-five goodbye and take your freelance game to the next level at this fest that takes attendees through three phases: Explore, Planning and Implementation. Learn about resource mapping, health insurance, goal setting and more, then cap the day off with a social hour and one-on-one career coaching. You'll walk out with new skills and connections.

Sun 15

Bacon Bits: Comedy Brunch The Strand; 3:30pm; $15, includes brunch, $20 includes bottomless mimosas

Join the always-game Remy Kassimir for this reliably-stellar comedy show over brunch. While you down mimosas, Kassimir and her favorite funny friends tear the house down with killer sets.

Love Thyself: Self-Pleasure Workshop (Toy Focus) 3F Studios; 4pm; $30

Supreme sex educator Lola Jean hosts this class for women and trans/non-binary-identified individuals, which provides two hours of vaginal meditation, self-love affirmation and lessons on pleasure with an emphasis on toys.