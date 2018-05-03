15 fabulous things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 4

Late Night Lynch Nitehawk Cinema; midnight; $12

David Lynch’s films get a series of midnight screenings at Nitehawk. On the lineup: Blue Velvet (May 4 and 5), Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (May 11 and 12), Lost Highway (May 18 and 19) and Eraserhead (May 25 and 26). Show up at 11:45pm to get situated and get your drink order in—you're going to need it.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in NYC this weekend

The Other Art Fair Brooklyn Expo Center; 3pm; $7–$30

Discover the next big thing at this biannual fest in Greenpoint. The third edition features works from 130 up-and-coming and independent artists, curated for collectors and fans with varying budgets.

Night of a Thousand Stevies Irving Plaza; 9pm; $30–$90

This annual commune honoring rock and roll's greatest sorceress—now in its 28th year—makes Comic Con look quaint. Bow down and worship at the altar of Stevie Nicks, as a grand coterie of drag queens, musicians and style icons from across the country twirl around in endlessly mesmerizing performances. This year's "Starbright" edition boasts founders Chi Chi Valenti and Johnny Dynell, along with Amber Martin, Bridget Barkan, Honey Trap, Derek Bishop, Alexis Babini, Tammy Faye Starlite, Untitled Queen and many more. Start sewing your black velvet and lace looks together now; you never know if the supreme queen may show her face.

Frieze Art Fair Randalls Island Park; 11am; $48, tours $18–$23, additional ticket options available

Art lovers flock to Randalls Island Park for this dreamy display of works from 200 international galleries—and the view of Manhattan ain’t bad either. Take the ferry or the bus over to the island (buy advance tickets online if you can), and plan to spend some serious time immersing yourself in the imaginative projects found both indoors and out.

In the Mood Series: Spring Fling Central Park Zoo; 6pm; $45

Learn about the birds and the bees—and, erm, how that applies to lions, tigers and all the other wild animals—in this adults-only tour of the Central Park Zoo. You’ll get up close and personal with some of the zoo animals, sip complimentary cocktails and find out which species has the most promiscuous reputation.

Wakanda Forever: Rethinking Killmonger as Villain Strand Book Store; 7pm; $20

Lehman College professor Makeba Lavan explores the tricky ethics of Black Panther's alluring arch villain Erik Killmonger with a discussion about citizenship, nationality and human rights.

Strangers on the Earth Cinema Village; various times; $12

American cellist Dane Johansen hoofs it along the historic Camino de Santiago, a weeks-long trek through northern Spain, with his cello on his back in this film examining the physical, mental and spiritual facets of pilgrimage. Along the way, he meets and performs for other pilgrims, exploring the concept of a "journey"—and making us tired even thinking about it.

Sat 5

NSFW Presents PlayDate at various locations; 10pm; Single female $60, single male $120, couples $160

More than 100 open-minded members of exclusive sex-positive millennial society NSFW descend upon the social group’s four-story Brooklyn clubhouse for this opulent bacchanal. While DJs spin trippy beats, you’ll be able to lose control at the hands of BDSM masters and sex educators. Custom cocktails and light vittles keep you going all night. Location disclosed to members; register at the NSFW website.

Sacred Sites Open House Weekend at various locations and times; free

Even if you’re not a godly guy or gal, New York Landmarks Conservancy offers a great chance to take a peek at the art and architecture of houses of worship across all five boroughs with its annual Sacred Sites Open House Weekend. This year’s activities are organized around the theme “Sacred Sounds and Settings." Check out guided tours, concerts, organ demonstrations and more, all for free. Righteous.

Party Like It’s 1999 The Bell House; 10pm; free

It's been two decades since Dave Matthews Band scored #1 with their album Before These Crowded Streets and presaged a 2017 indie resurgence in Lady Bird. Celebrate the normcore icons with the legendary DJ Steve, along with a great mix of ’90s pop, R&B, hip-hop and dance songs going late into the night.

Gotham Girls Roller Derby John Jay College of Criminal Justice; 6pm; $30

Five boroughs, five colors, five teams of fierce female furies ready to battle it out on the rink for eternal glory and a championship title. Show up early in your favorite team's colors and watch the league's fiercest brawlers bring it with rollerblades at this beloved pastime.

Tantra Speed Date Reflections Center for Conscious Living & Yoga; 5:30pm; $35–$60

This immersive, totally-safe tantra course brings you and your prospective partners closer together with fast-paced communication techniques, improv and yoga. You'll have the chance to connect with over 20 mates in an organic, surprising environment.

The 144th Kentucky Derby Party The Bell House; 1pm; $10–$16

Watch thoroughbreds compete as the Bell House holds its annual Derby Day bash. Bonnet-wearing ladies and seersucker-clad lads can sip mint juleps, snack on eats from Fletcher’s Brooklyn BBQ and Blue Marble, take in live music from Dave Harvey & The Remedies, play lawn games, squaredance and more. Win one of the many contests (Best Hat, Best Bowtie, the human horse race...) to walk out with a cash prize, or just show up early and nab one of 150 free commemorative mint julep glasses.

Jackson Galaxy’s Cat Camp Penn Plaza Pavilion; various times; $25–$100

No, this isn’t a wilderness retreat that teaches cats how to tie knots, hike and start fires (but we totally call dibs on that idea). Instead, it’s a weekend of talks, shopping and meet and greets where like-minded kitty lovers can revel in all things meow. Animal Planet cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy teaches you how to better treat your beloved furball and, of course, expect plenty of adorable kitties up for adoption.

Sun 6

Star Wars Trivia Videology Bar & Cinema; 8pm; free

Just days after May the Fourth and weeks before Solo: A Star Wars Story, Videology presents the ultimate, fan-curated test of your Jedi wits. Study up on the films, TV specials and merchandising of the 40+ year Star Wars saga if you intend to survive five grueling rounds of minute marginalia. And yes, the prequels are fully in play!