[title]
Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors flooded the streets of Manhattan on Saturday for the annual NYC SantaCon, bringing mirth, whimsy and inebriation to local bars and blocks.
This year, the event snaked its way from Broadway at 40th Street to bars in midtown and eventually the East Village.
The Santa swarm was great in number, making for a variety of photo opportunities.
Below are 15 picks of SantaCon photos and videos that paint a picture of the scene on Saturday.
RECOMMENDED: Best Christmas things to do in NYC for a magical time this holiday season
Some non-gross photos from yestrday’s #SantaCon pic.twitter.com/8SDDrVG9zo— Howard Sherman (@HESherman) December 10, 2023
Santacon was an success💪🏾#SantaCon pic.twitter.com/93sse3IcxF— xXGamextymeXx (@royalshadow91) December 10, 2023
Santacon 2024.. madness in Manhattan #santacon #santa #nyc #barcrawl pic.twitter.com/vyUR3XQy76— Anthony Thornton (@antdogs) December 10, 2023
SantaCon is indeed an annual event that takes place in various cities around the world, where participants dress up as Santa Claus or in festive costumes and embark on a pub crawl - https://t.co/qFjHPEo5rO #photography #holiday #SantaCon pic.twitter.com/VFDsFfECfi— Gordon Donovan (@gordonovan) December 10, 2023
SantaCon#santacon #santaconnyc #santacon2023 pic.twitter.com/gRzKXcwYo9— li ruan@ USAC (@LiRuan_nyc) December 10, 2023
SantaCon New York City 2023 pic.twitter.com/HTzsZFjyBu— Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) December 9, 2023
#harrison #buddytheelf #nyc .. #egyptsphotography #partypoparattzi … #santacon #santaconnyc I’m always capturing and catching the moments and this is totally by accident ( not planned). I just saw this as it was happening....￼ if you stay ready, you ain’t gotta get ready !!!! pic.twitter.com/N9GdNcMna9— Egypt Thompson/zaire the merman in water (@Egyptthompson) December 9, 2023
You NEVER know what you’ll see in NYC.— Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) December 9, 2023
My 8 and 4 year old experiencing #SantaCon is…interesting. #ILoveNYC 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/252QcFF0To
It looks like #newyork is having a magical #santacon 🎅🏼 🤶🏼 pic.twitter.com/OtTdfufyuj— Fres Cárdenas (@fercarpenyc) December 9, 2023
It’s the most wonderful time of the year… #SantaCon pic.twitter.com/hFneQ9X7lB— Moto Analyst (@TheMotoAnalyst) December 9, 2023
#Santacon #NYC #MetroNorth pic.twitter.com/cnuJNeYTvb— Mike Damergis, Cannes World Award-Winner (@SportsRadioProf) December 9, 2023
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram