See what went down on Saturday, December 9.

Thousands of New Yorkers and visitors flooded the streets of Manhattan on Saturday for the annual NYC SantaCon, bringing mirth, whimsy and inebriation to local bars and blocks.

This year, the event snaked its way from Broadway at 40th Street to bars in midtown and eventually the East Village.

The Santa swarm was great in number, making for a variety of photo opportunities.

Below are 15 picks of SantaCon photos and videos that paint a picture of the scene on Saturday.

SantaCon is indeed an annual event that takes place in various cities around the world, where participants dress up as Santa Claus or in festive costumes and embark on a pub crawl - https://t.co/qFjHPEo5rO #photography #holiday #SantaCon pic.twitter.com/VFDsFfECfi — Gordon Donovan (@gordonovan) December 10, 2023

SantaCon New York City 2023 pic.twitter.com/HTzsZFjyBu — Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) December 9, 2023

#harrison #buddytheelf #nyc .. #egyptsphotography #partypoparattzi … #santacon #santaconnyc I’m always capturing and catching the moments and this is totally by accident ( not planned). I just saw this as it was happening....￼ if you stay ready, you ain’t gotta get ready !!!! pic.twitter.com/N9GdNcMna9 — Egypt Thompson/zaire the merman in water (@Egyptthompson) December 9, 2023

You NEVER know what you’ll see in NYC.



My 8 and 4 year old experiencing #SantaCon is…interesting. #ILoveNYC 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/252QcFF0To — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) December 9, 2023

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… #SantaCon pic.twitter.com/hFneQ9X7lB — Moto Analyst (@TheMotoAnalyst) December 9, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Quintano (@anthonyquintano)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelo Colmenero (@angelo_has_a_camera)