20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 12

HB Live Trivia Game Show Hill and Bay; 7:30pm; free

Get your HQ addiction out IRL at this killer trivia competition, at which Scott Dobrydney grills you through 20 questions—and sudden eliminations—with the winner getting $50 off their tab. This month's themes include the ’90s on March 12, American History on March 19 and Broadway Musicals on March 26.

Two Tuckers The Duplex; 9:30pm; $10–$15, plus two-drink minimum

Two great forces collide at the Duplex. By the piano sits Tucker, a darling musician who has charmed cabaret audiences all over town. At the mic is Golden Delicious, a sweet-as-pie glamazon on a conquest of stardom. The two perform fabulous duets with the help of Hamilton's Sean Green and Las Culturistas' Matt Rogers at this breakout show.

Bistro Awards 2018 Gotham Comedy Club; 6:30pm; $80–$150

André De Shields, Sheila Jordan, Salty Brine, Marta Sanders, Will and Peter Anderson, Shomekia Copeland, Jeff Harnar and Rachelle Garniez are among the honorees (and performers) at the 33th annual Bistro Awards, which celebrate achievement in local cabaret and jazz.

Tue 13

Haus of Sweat Bodyroll Sixth Street Community Center; 6:30pm; $60 three-class pass

Pro choreographer, B-girl supreme and acolyte of ’90s jams, Viva invites you to her inclusive, always bangin’ dance class, at which you’ll bounce, shake, roll and liberate your body and soul. Beyond the positive vibes, you’ll learn some moves, work your abs and sweat like a maniac to Shania Twain, TLC, Beyoncé and other high-power divas. If you’re down for a power-packed dance class but can’t handle elitist, competitive vibes, you’re about to meet your new family.

Tantra Night! Ripley-Grier Studios; 7:30pm; $40–$60

At this new-user-friendly, above-the-clothes night of sensual experimentation, learn how the Hindu and Buddhist traditions of Tantra can inform the way you meet, make contact and become a better mate.

Battle of the Divas Union Hall; 8pm; $8, at the door $10

Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift. Whitney Houston vs. Mariah Carey. Backstreet Boys vs. *NSYNC. Lives have been lost over smaller beefs, so NYC is fortunate to have two deranged mavens of pop culture—Christi Chiello and Matteo Lane—to settle the scores for good. Every month, they welcome stand-ups and drag queens to represent their favorite pop idols with comedy, power points and more. This time, it's Patti LaBelle vs. Aretha Franklin, with Rob Haze and Ryan Beck representing the grand dames, respectively. Comedian Molly Austin serves hilarious commentary in culottes, and resident drag divas Shuga Cain and Elizabeth James honor the queens with performances.

Lena Hall: The Art of the Audition–From Falling Apart to Nailing the Part Cafe Carlyle; 8:45pm; $40–$140 plus $25–$75 minimum

After belting her face off for years in Off Broadway theaters and downtown rock clubs, Hall hit the big time in 2014 with her Tony-winning turn as Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In her latest solo show at the Carlyle, she reflects on her best and worst auditions and shows off her astonishing vocal range, accompanied by piano wizard Brian Nash.

Introduction to Vedic Meditation Ben Turshen Meditation; 6:30pm; $15

Join professional meditation educator Ben Turshen as he gives you a primer for his course on Vedic meditation: a no-frills, mantra-based practice that can reduce anxiety, centralize thoughts and improve your energy.

A Brief History of Irish Food Brooklyn Brainery; 6:30pm; $12

Wonder why your mom always makes corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day? Unpack the complex history of Irish (and Irish-American) cuisine with author Sarah Lohman at this Brooklyn Brainery lecture.

Wed 14

CineKink at various locations and times; $11

Pursue your most out-there interests at this titillating festival of boundary-pushing new cinematic offerings. The sex-positive lineup includes a mix of documentaries, dramas and short films that explore the wide range of human sexuality—from open marriages to porn and the BDSM community. And don’t you dare miss this year’s 15th-anniversary gala or the super-hot Afterglow play party.

Stout and Whiskey Tasting Class Bedford Cheese Shop; 6:30pm; $75

Raise a glass to delightfully strong Irish stouts and whiskeys in this tasting class at Bedford Cheese Shop. You’ll sample two beers and two spirits, each paired with a corresponding cheese. It’s an ideal way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day if you don’t want to get sloshed on a pub crawl. Sláinte!

Kiss My Feet: An Ode to Foot Worship 3F Studios; 9pm; worshippers $20–$30, worshipees $5–$15

Feet, as far as the eye can see! If that idea excites you, check out this fetish event that offers all the tootsies you can take. A ticket gets your foot in the door and additional services range from $10–$30. If you prefer to be pampered, you can offer up your soles to be adored (the extent of which is up to you). Either way you'll leave walking on air.

Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater; 7:30pm; $22–$34

With the start of a new year, so comes a new wave of young powerhouses ready to risk their reputations for a chance at eternal glory on the iconic Apollo stage. Your cheers (or boos) will decide who receives the night’s biggest honor—Top Dog—along with a cash prize of $20,000. Consider this your chance to see legends in the making before they become household names.

Jimmy O. Yang + Awkwafina: How to American Strand Book Store; 7:30pm; free with book purchase or $15 Strand gift card

Silicon Valley actor Yang shares his memoir of coming to America from Hong Kong and making it in Hollywood. He's joined by dope rapper and Ocean's 8 star Awkwafina.

Thu 15

Scoop Roy Arias Stages; 7pm; $30

The Israeli Artists Project presents their exciting new gambit, a play performed entirely in Hebrew or English, on alternating nights (you can check their calendar for details). With music by beloved Israeli ballad-maker David Broza, Yair Packer's play uses the Jewish Israeli-Arab conflict as a backdrop to thrillingly challenge his characters' morals.

Compost Bin! Starr Bar; 8:30pm; $10–$20

This monthly cabaret night hosted by brASS: Brown RadicalAss Burlesque presents sultry comic entertainment to help you deal in these trying times. Each installment features a bevy of talented performers, so come ready for an action-packed evening of erotic escape.

Frankie Rose Elsewhere; 8pm; $12

Some years back, former Vivian Girls–Crystal Stilts drummer and consummate jangle pop scenester Frankie Rose dropped her backing band (once "Frankie Rose and the Outs") and traded indie-pop guitars for glacial, cosmic synths. The transformed format is crisp and new-wave–inspired as heard on her latest album, Cage Tropical.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Branded Saloon; 8pm; free

Gag to the demented splendor of Allegra Spread as she welcomes a rotating lineup of guest hosts (including Lee Valone, Poppy and Violet Tendency) for her weekly RPDR screening party. Stick around after the show for performances and karaoke.

Broadway Baby Mamas Benefit Planned Parenthood Feinstein’s/54 Below; 9:30pm, 11:30pm; $30–$80 plus $25 minimum

Celia Keenan-Bolger hosts an evening of songs by Broadway performers who are also mothers, including Stephanie J. Block, Ashley Brown, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jenn Gambatese, Anika Larsen, Megan McGinnis, Natasha Yvette Williams and Lauren Worsham. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood.

Dirty Thursday House of Yes; 10pm; free

Count on a night of beloved throwbacks and sweaty dancing at this free weekly nostalgia rager at House of Yes. March 15 celebrates the original queen of pop with six hours of Madonna bangers and b-sides. Get into the groove.