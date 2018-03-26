20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 26

Macy’s Flower Show Macy’s Herald Square; various times; free

Folks flock to this floral-filled exhibition at Macy’s Herald Square, where jaw-dropping arrangements are on display for two weeks. The theme for this 44th annual installment is "Once Upon A Springtime," so expect to see a lot of plays on fantasy-inspired settings and storybook scenes.

An Evening with Chef Alon Shaya Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center; 6:30pm; $18

In celebration of his new cookbook/memoir, An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel, chef Alon Shaya invites you for an intimate evening to hear about his incredible journey and sample some amazing food. The Tel Aviv-born, Philly-raised chef and James Beard Award winner from New Orleans has found a way to add shrimp, gumbo and jambalaya to his recipes that span the globe.

Broadway Sings Rihanna Highline Ballroom; 8pm; $30–$65 plus $10 minimum

More than a dozen Broadway vocalists perform new arrangements of hits by the pride of Barbados, backed by orchestrator Joshua Stephen Kartes and a 14-piece jazz orchestra. Singers include Alysha Deslorieux, Lexi Lawson, Ciara Renée, Caroline Bowman, Lilli Cooper, Kathryn Gallagher, Alexa Green, Joanna A. Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd, Anastacia McCleskey, Abby Mueller, Bryonha Marie Parham, Christina Sajous, Hannah Shankman, Jessica Vosk and Raena White.

Tue 27

How to Quit Your Job and Go Full Time Freelance General Assembly HQ; 6:30pm; $10

Gig economy, here we come. Learn how to diversify your income, identify potential income streams, determine your target market, pitch your business idea, manage your self-employment taxes, select the right insurance and more at this two-hour workshop led by Brunch & Budget founder Pam Capalad and hip-hop educator Brian "Dyalekt" Kushner.

Of Montreal Knockdown Center; 8pm; $25

Perhaps the foremost proponent of modern-day glam rock, this outfit from Athens, Georgia does predecessors such as Bowie and T. Rex proud, routinely serving heaping portions of sassy, eccentric art rock. Here, the nearly two-decade-old band—led by the always-flashy, always-amusing Kevin Barnes—hits town in support of its 2018 album White is Relic/Irrealis Mood.

Ravi Coltrane Jazz Standard; 7:30pm, 9:30pm; $30

Expect plenty of inside-outside postbop intrigue here, as the subtly commanding sax star distills the innovative spirit from his jazz-royalty legacy into a distinctly modern style with a killer trio. Keep an eye for a rotating bill of special guests: Pharaoh Sanders's son Tomoki Sanders (Mar 28), Brandee Younger (Mar 30), and Ralph Alessi (April 1).

STEVIE Our Wicked Lady; 8pm; free

Very campy hexes abound at this redoubtable night of free comedy, consecrated in honor of supreme witch Stevie Nicks. Hosts Drew Anderson, Sam Taggart and Marcia Belsky summon their funniest friends to join in— with guests Peter Smith, Gary Richardson and Nour Hadidi hitting the stage at this month's edition. Worship your new dark overlords!

Late Night Whenever The Greene Space; 7pm; $20

In 2018, Michelle Buteau will release a Netflix special and host a weekly comedy podcast. What good deeds have we done to deserve such blessings? Catch a live taping of the uproarious new podcast, at which Buteau will host bullet-speed talks with acts like Bridget Everett, Danielle Brooks and more. Shows sell out, so be sure to snag your tickets early.

Wed 28

WONDERSHOW Lot 45; 7pm; $25

At this night featuring magicians, variety acts and underground talent, laugh at jokes by stand-ups Jonathan Burns and Harrison Greenbaum, get scandalized by Jenny Rocha and her Painted Ladies cabaret group, and be wowed by mystical acts such as magician Alexander Boyce and mentalist Eric Walton.

Fried Green Tomatoes Dinner Alamo Drafthouse City Point; 6:0pm; $80

Catch a screening of the 1991 film based on Fannie Flagg's story of friendship and fearlessness, accompanied by four courses of food and booze. On the menu: raw and fried oysters, smoked ribs (or corn for the veggies) and, of course, fried green tomatoes. Top it all off with a slice of blackberry pie and a glass of 10-year port and you've got yourself a real feel-good evening.

Question Party?! Freehold; 8pm; free

This everyman's trivia night goes down every Wednesday in Williamsburg and has rounds like "Basic AF," "Bad Ass Acting" and "Got Alotta Enemies." Reservations of teams of six are encouraged via rsvp@freeholdbrooklyn.com. Grab five friends and get ready to show off your knowledge of random facts, or just throw back some drinks and have a few laughs.

Albert Hammond Jr. Brooklyn Steel; 7:30pm; $20

Stepping out from iconic crew The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jr. airs his breezy, subtly edgy guitar pop, as heard on his impressive new release, Francis Trouble. A concept album inspired by the songwriter's stillborn twin—whose spirit is carried by the titular alter-ego "Francis"— the album boasts precise, taut songwriting with a dreamy, starry impulse.

The Soft Moon Music Hall of Williamsburg; 8pm; $16

Luis Vasquez, the secretive Californian behind this grim project, inhabits old-fashioned goth with enviable authenticity. His morbid take on the style feels anything but put on, manipulating spare synths and creeping bass into an electro-murk reminiscent of Joy Division at its most menacing.

Hot Box Comedy et al.; 8pm; free

Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin—two of our favorite comedians in NYC—invite their funniest friends to dress up and get down at this monthly stand-up show. Catch killer sets from a wide, diverse range of acts including Molly Austin, Alex English, Michelle De Swarte and Mehran Khaghani.

Thu 29

Despacio Knockdown Center; 8pm; $47

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and Soulwax's David and Stephen Dewaele team up for this extremely dope three-day, all-vinyl music fest. Get down to eight-hour sets from the trio three nights in a row, and be sure to keep the night going with custom drinks from the Four Horsemen.

Women’s History Month Trivia Double Wide Bar; 7pm; free

Pro-choice, democratic nonprofit organization Women's Information Network hosts this free trivia night testing your knowledge of dynamite dames throughout history. Show up for snacks, prizes and inspiration.

Evening Cocktail & Craft: Natural Easter Egg Dyeing Queens Botanical Garden; 6pm; $18

Easter eggs become much more adult when you swap in cocktails for marshmallow Peeps and natural dyes for the standard boxed kits. Instead of bunny stickers and sparkly paint, you’ll decorate your eggs with botanical patterns and hues found in nature.

The Age of Innocence with Champagne Videology Bar & Cinema; 8:45pm; $24

Scorsese does a remarkable job of making Edith Wharton’s tale of repressed passion feel cinematic in his Academy Award–winning 1993 drama, starring the scorching duo of Michelle Pfeiffer and Daniel Day-Lewis. You'll appreciate it even more with a glass of bubbly in your hand.

1992 Schimanski; 10pm; free before 11pm

Get your ’90s groove on at this long-running dance party. The night features DJ sets from Jus-Ske, Vashtie, D-Nice and Stonie Blue, plus a live performance from Brooklyn rapper JunglePussy. RSVP online for free entry before 11pm, then lace up your high tops and go get down.

Drive-By Truckers Brooklyn Bowl; 6pm; $25

After two decades of blown-out Southern rocking, the ridiculously popular Drive-By Truckers put out their most overtly political album yet, American Band, just before the 2016 election. Now, in President Trump's America, the undercurrents of anxiety and uncertainty weaving through the songs about race, income inequality and life in the South have a strange new life.