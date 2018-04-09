20 wonderful things to do in NYC this week

Mon 9

Battle of the Divas Union Hall; 8pm; $8, at the door $10

Katy Perry vs. Taylor Swift. Whitney Houston vs. Mariah Carey. Backstreet Boys vs. *NSYNC. Lives have been lost over smaller beefs, so NYC is fortunate to have two deranged mavens of pop culture—Christi Chiello and Matteo Lane—to settle the scores for good. Every month, they welcome stand-ups and drag queens to represent their favorite pop idols with comedy, powerpoints and more. This time, it's sister vs. sister, friend vs. friend, with best buddies Mo Fry Pasic and Greta Titelman representing Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, respectively. Resident drag diva Shuga Cain honors the questionable queens with performances.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in NYC this week

Jack Alive The Green Room 42; 7pm; $65–$100

The Great Comet auteur Dave Malloy hosts this benefit for the hip Brooklyn performing-arts space Jack. Performers include Cometeers Brittain Ashford, Nicholas Belton, Nick Choksi, Amber Gray, Grace McLean and John Murchison, along with Eisa Davis, Shasta Geaux Pop, Hadestown composer Anaïs Mitchell and many more. Expect a few songs from Malloy's in-progress musical adaptation of Moby-Dick.

Jill Stuart Vintage Pop-up; opens at 11am; free to attend

You’ll want to be the first customer inside this designer’s pop-up shop when she fills it with her iconic vintage selection. Stuart has curated a mix of secondhand and fun floral numbers, romantic chiffon getups and styles with boho silhouettes to get you ready for spring.

Tue 10

Aperitivo Tuesdays PHD Terrace; 5:45pm; free

Take in some sun on Dream Hotel’s PHD Terrace while sipping Italian cocktails and nibbling complimentary treats at this afterwork shindig. Tunes from the ’60s come courtesy of the Nick Palumbo Band.

Taking a Knee: Sports and Activism Brooklyn Historical Society; 7pm; $10

Bleacher Report contributor Rembert Browne and The Nation’s Dave Zirin discuss the history of athletes protesting racism, from Sammy Davis, Jr. to Colin Kaepernick.

Meaghan O’Connell: And Now We Have Everything WORD; 7pm; $5

O'Connell shares the bracing truths of becoming an unexpected mother in her mid-twenties in her new book And Now We Have Everything.

The Orchid Show New York Botanical Garden; 10am; weekdays $20, weekends $25

Now in its 16th year, this mesmerizing show displays thousands of orchids in geometric, illuminated sculptural presentations. Catch special Orchid evenings for dancing, music and drinks among the flowers.

“The Art of MARCH: A Civil Rights Masterpiece” Society of Illustrators; 10am; free with $15 admission

This new exhibition of Representative John Lewis’s acclaimed graphic memoir, MARCH, features more than 150 pieces of original art, plus interactive materials and new essays. In addition to looking at key moments and figures in the civil rights movement, the show explores the making of the MARCH trilogy and takes a look at Eisner Award–winning illustrator Nate Powell’s career.

L7 White Eagle Hall; 7pm; $25

A few years ago, this trailblazing punk crew returned from a nearly two-decade "indefinite hiatus." Fortunately, none of their riotous energy has waned in that interim period. The two new singles the band released over the past few months—"Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago" and "I came back to…"— retain all the trailblazing magic that forged groundwork for both the grunge and riot grrl movements in the ’90s: fierce rock tunes as confrontational as they are comical and catchy.

Tori Scott: Shame Spirals Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $25, plus $12 minimum

Singer-actor Scott mixes classic musical-comedy warmth with a killer range. Armed with smart, saucy patter, she comes off as the best wild friend that a frazzled gay city boy could hope to find. Her Gay Pride–themed Joe's Pub show features tunes that range from Judy Garland to Aretha Franklin, Madonna and Queen.

Wed 11

Let’s See, What Else? Poco Bar; 8pm; free

Courtney Maginnis and Tom Delgado host comedians from Comedy Central, Adult Swim and more at their long-running getdown. April packs two unbeatable lineups: April 11 features Janeane Garofalo, Matt Goldich, George Gordon, Hayden Kristal and Chris Calogero; and April 18 boasts Ronnie Chieng, Jo Firestone, Brian Parise, Mark Jigarjian and Jill Weiner.

Oration Fixation Club Cumming; 6:30pm; free

In the grand tradition of T-spilling, children-teaching oral folklore among chosen families, this night of uncensored storytelling from the margins provides for some delicious community bonding. Divinely beglammed host Dusty Shoulders welcomes Bushwig queen Charlene, performance artist Paul Soileau, photographer Victor Jeffreys II and architecture critic Jacob Moore to share tales.

Bitchcraft Sid Gold’s Request Room; 7pm; $5

Enter the bananas mindscape of Lauren Maul and Selena Coppock at their consistently lit monthly showcase, featuring stand-up, dance routines and buckets of wigs. This month they invite Jen Kwok, Kofi Thomas, Gregory Levine, Robin Bady, Lois Thompson, Alyson Greenfield, Alexius Smith and Brandy Rowell to step into the arena of insanity. And look out for songs from Maul's "Apologies from men" musical collection.

Question Party?! Freehold; 8pm; free

Every Wednesday, this everyman’s trivia night has rounds like “Basic AF,” “Bad Ass Acting” and “Got Alotta Enemies.” Teams of six are encouraged to reserve a spot via rsvp@freeholdbrooklyn.com. Grab five friends and get ready to show off your knowledge of random facts or just throw back some drinks and have a few laughs.

Dragon Sorcery New York Comedy Club; 7pm; $25, with pormo DRAGON $10

Healer, comedian and tarot reader Kate Wolff welcomes stand-up buddies onstage to share their personal woes and receive very funny (and very real) advice, spiritual guidance and card-based direction. This month, the Invasion of Privacy podcast host welcomes Sydnee Washington, Andy Fiori, Robyn Schall and Phil Duckett to consult with the oracles.

Thu 12

Yamaneika Saunders Album Recording New York Comedy Club; 7pm, 9pm; $25

She's been a lot of places, seen a lot of faces, and after over a decade of viciously funny sets all over the country, the uproarious stand-up supreme Yamaneika Saunders is recording her very own comedy album. The host of the aptly-named podcast Rantin' and Ravin' shares her signature fury over faith, feline companions and fuckboys at this two-show spectacular. Pray that you're in Saunders's line of fire for a roast you'll never forget.

Rify Royalty presents Miss Girl Narcbar; 8pm; free

The Standard East Village's always-packed RuPaul's Drag Race screening party is always stacked as well, with top-dollar alumni showing up to kiki with next-level diva Rify Royalty. Show up early for the 8pm episode, and stay late for performances and late night dancing starting at 10:30pm.

Fallon Tonight starring impressionist Adam Hamway Peoples Improv Theater; 7pm; $8

Obsessive impresario Hamway, who's appeared two times on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, hosts this meticulous recreation of his favorite late-night show, featuring special guests doing spot-on versions of the Roots and their favorite celebrity guests, all while playing the type of games one expects from a night with Fallon. This month, he welcomes John Fugelsang, Tim Girrbach as Justin Timberlake, Kristin Brey serving Julia Roberts realness and Megan Sass as Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Michel Legrand Trio Blue Note; 8pm, 10:30pm; tables $65, plus $5 minimum, at the bar $45

A singer, songwriter, arranger and film composer, French icon Legrand gets back on the bench as a jazz pianist this week. He's got a spectacular catalog, from The Umbrellas of Cherbourg to The Thomas Crown Affair, and you're bound to hear something you know. For this string of gigs, he's joined by legendary jazz bassist Ron Carter.

The Party Vodka Soda and Bottoms Up; 9pm; free

Philip Henry invites you to get lit with a rotating cast of wild surprise guests at his bonkers variety show, which features shady reports of current events, stand-up and games with drag queens, porn stars and Broadway actors.