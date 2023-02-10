5 ways New Yorkers can help Turkey and Syria recover from the horrible earthquake

Earlier this week, a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and neighboring Syria.

The effects of the natural disaster and its aftershocks are still being analyzed, but the death toll has already surpassed 20,000—and the number of fatalities keeps climbing.

As countries around the world send over aid, here are are some ways that New Yorkers can lend a helping hand from the comfort of their safe homes.

1. Drop off supplies by the NYPD Muslim Officers Society and its partners:

New Yorkers, there are many ways to help earthquake survivors in Turkey & Syria.



One way to support: @NYPDMuslim and partners are gathering supplies & donations with drop off locations across NYC. Questions? Email nypdturkishrelief@gmail.com#TurkeyEarthquake #TurkiyeEarthquake pic.twitter.com/6lVNzXXBp3 — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) February 8, 2023

Blankets, over-the-counter medications, baby and feminine hygiene products, tents and winter clothing are all appreciated. There are a ton of different drop off locations all across the state and items can also be shipped to Brooklyn to eventually be delivered to Turkey and Syria.

2. Deliver donations to the Consulate General of the Republic of Türkiye in New York

The Consulate is specifically asking for sleeping bags, tents, heaters, raincoats, socks, globes, foods that don't require cooking, diapers and pillows, among other essentials. See above for a full list.

3. Attend a special fundraiser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Fifteen (@ranafifteen)

Turkish restaurant Rana Fifteen is hosting a special weekend brunch that will benefit earthquake victims. Tickets are available for seatings on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 for $50 per person, each one including the meal's titular 15 items (think egg plate, jams, soujuk and more).

The restaurant will donate food and labor costs in order to send 100% of sales and any additional donations to the Bridge to Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund.

If you can't attend, you can still contribute to the cause on the event's reservation page.

4. Send donations via Long Island's Turkish Cultural Center

You can easily donate money to the cause on the official Turkish Cultural Center website right here.

5. Consult the Help Now NYC portal

Officials have launched the portal to specifically help those affected by the earthquake. Browse through the online destination to find even more ways to lend a hand.