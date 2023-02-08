New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rana Fifteen
Photograph: Courtesy of Melanie Meilinger/MST Creative PR

Brunch at Turkish restaurant Rana Fifteen will benefit earthquake victims this weekend

Tickets are available for $50 this Saturday and Sunday.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Brooklyn restaurant Rana Fifteen, which opened with “food of the Aegean and western Turkey” last October, has announced a two-day brunch fundraiser to benefit victims of the disaster that affected areas of Turkey and Syria this week, according to a press release. 

“As our hearts break for the devastation and sorrow in Turkiye, please join us this weekend to gather as a community and help those most affected by the earthquakes,” the release reads. 

Tickets are available for seatings on Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 for $50 per person.

The brunch’s titular 15 items include a choice of egg plate, borek, soujuk, akitma, jams and preserves and fresh fruit, all served family style.

Rana Fifteen
Photograph: Courtesy of Michael Tulipan/MST Creative PR

Those who wish to contribute but not attend can do so on the event’s reservation page. The restaurant will donate food and labor costs in order to send 100% of sales and any additional donations to the Bridge to Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund. The organization founded a decade ago is run by Turkish American volunteers. 

Rana Fifteen co-owner Ahmet Kiranbay grew up in coastal western Turkey's Izmir. He also owns and operates nearby F.O.B. with partner Armando Litiatco. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!