Before waving “goodbye” to everyone’s favorite holiday, we would like to take the time to highlight some of the most “New Yorky” Halloween costumes we noticed while perusing town yesterday.

From a pretty hilarious OMNY costume (which the MTA itself has dubbed "ICONIC") to an entire family dressed up as the NYC Ferry, New Yorkers really kicked it up a notch this year.

Here are some of our favorite only-in-NYC costumes from the past week:

OMNY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allie Fauer (@ukulallie)

Sewer rat

Nothing compares to #NewYorkCity on #Halloween. Hereโ€™s a man, dressed as a sewer rat stealing a giant pizza from subway ๐Ÿ pic.twitter.com/VnfI0IDM2R โ€” Ayoosh (@ayooshveda) November 1, 2023

Halal food cart

The (unofficial) Halloween Costume Competition Winner from last night is Anonymous Kid, whose Afridi Halal Cart costume evidences stellar workpersonship and eye for detail, and brims with neighborhood and NYC pride ... pic.twitter.com/bdosEUqZlm โ€” John Jainschigg (@jjainschigg) November 1, 2023

Statue of Liberty

NYC Ferry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYC Ferry (@nycferry)

NYC bodega

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SubwayCreatures (@subwaycreatures)

5th Avenue chocolate bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma (@romas77)

Eloise at the Plaza