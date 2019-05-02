99-cent Arizona Iced Tea inspires new menu at Mission Chinese Bushwick

Arizona Iced Tea, that ubiquitous seafoam green can that skyrocketed to popularity in the 90s, is coming back home to Brooklyn (sort of). Chef Danny Bowien collaborated with the brand to develop a special menu at his trendy Mission Chinese restaurant in Bushwick, which happens to be where the drink was born before the 99-cent cans became iconic.

A four-item menu has been dubbed the “Great Buy” menu. It’s a reference to Arizona Iced Tea keeping its suggested price at 99 cents (we checked and you can still buy the cans, in all its southwestern design glory, at some bodegas and gas stations for under a dollar but many don’t honor the pricing).

Here’s what Bowien cooked up, using the beverage as an ingredient, for each dish:

Mucho Mango Vegan Fried Rice ($9.99)

Smoked Green Tea Chicken Noodles ($9.99)

Green Tea Ginsenger Cocktail ($9.99)

Concord Grapeade Ambrosia (99 CENTS!)



The company, which is now headquartered on Long Island, celebrated its 25th anniversary last year with a pop-up shop in SoHo. Its best selling flavor is the green tea infused with ginseng and honey (you know, the can or bottle you’ve seen adorned with cherry blossoms).

In true Mission Chinese fashion—Bowien has teamed up with Opening Ceremony in the past—there will be limited merch sold: t-shirts, tote bags, chopsticks and glasses. Those items won’t be sold for 99 cents, unlike the Concord Grapeade Ambrosia dessert, basically a retro play on a fruit salad with gelatin made from Grapeade and Fruit Punch flavored ice tea topped with whipped cream, shreds of halvah, pumpkin seeds and the brand’s new Fruit Snacks.

Mission Chinese Bushwick is located at 599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237.