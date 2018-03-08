A $20 ticket lottery for Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child starts Friday

A post shared by Lyric Theatre (@lyricbroadway) on Mar 2, 2018 at 12:54pm PST

Your best chance at getting cheap tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway is magic, honestly, but a new ticket lottery is a close second.

Starting tomorrow, March 9, a Friday Forty lottery opens for the new Broadway show. Every Friday at 1pm, 40 tickets for $40 will be released for each show the following week. That includes both Part One and Part Two at $20 each, because remember, the tale of the boy wizard is told over the course of two performances (seen consecutively or separately).

Enter the lottery via TodayTix from midnight to 1pm on Fridays. If you win, you’ll be notified before 5pm. You can purchase up to two tickets for each part, and you’ll pick them up at the box office on the day of the show.

The show begins previews on March 16 and opens on April 22, but the marquee at the Lyric Theatre is already popping up all over Instagram. Tickets are slightly cheaper during previews, and the show’s kicking off with the original cast of the London production, which began in the summer of 2016.

Previously, there were ticket pre-sales in October and February that were harder to navigate than the Triwizard Maze. Still, if you managed to get through, there were 300 seats at each performance for $40 or less, with 150 of those for $20. So while you try your luck with the lottery, keep an eye out for the next batch of cheap tickets to be released.

