A Baby Yoda balloon will be in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Boss Baby won't be the only baby balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year—Grogu, or Baby Yoda as he has been called, from Disney's The Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe is making his debut.

The giant balloon, which is 41 feet tall, 29 feet long and 37 feet wide, will join new balloons like Pikachu and Evee from Pokemon, Ada Twist, Scientist, a new Ronald McDonald and Tiptoe the reindeer and Toni the Bandleader Bear from Macy's.

Grogu will be the first Star Wars-themed balloon to ever be in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in its 95-year history. The small, force-sensitive being became a fast fan favorite when The Mandalorian debuted on Disney+ in 2019.

Rendering: courtesy Macy's

He will debut as a massive Funko Pop!-inspired balloon (Funko Pop! figures are collectibles that span genres and fandoms), according to Funko and Macy’s, which collaborated with Lucasfilm. In fact, his 37-foot ear span is longer than a telephone pole!

"We’re no strangers to the thrill of translating Star Wars characters into the Pop! form," Funko art director Reis O’Brien told StarWars.com. "Thanks to the strong creative relationship with Lucasfilm, we knew we could develop a fun, charming and iconic moment. After a crash course in how the Macy’s balloons are constructed, we started the creative process inspired by everyone’s love for Grogu."

"His giant ears were an unexpected challenge of their own, but once we finally got a peek at the final result we knew that all of our hard work and collaboration had paid off," he added. "There’s going to be a whole lot of cuteness floating above the streets of New York City come Thanksgiving morning.”

Funko and Lucasfilm are also releasing a line of bobbleheads, deluxe bobbleheads, keychains and apparel based on the Grogu-inspired balloon, alongside a limited-edition series of balloon-themed Pop! products on Funko.com. Macy’s will also feature select items from Funko available for purchase at Macy’s Herald Square this fall.