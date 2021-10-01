Do your leaf peeping right in Manhattan at the latest iteration of Serra by Birreria

The arrival of fall in NYC ushers in autumnal fun with apple picking, Oktoberfest and Halloween events, and Serra by Birreria’s seasonal refresh is right up there with the best of them.

Starting today, Friday October 1, Eataly Flatiron’s rooftop will shed its spring greenhouse theme and emerge with a burst of fresh fall foliage. The new look, designed by the returning Milky Way Studio, is intended to evoke the changing flora of the Italian countryside right around this time of year.

Take the elevator up to the 14th floor, and you’ll step into a kaleidoscope of verdant green and sunset hues of vibrant orange, amber and crimson, all winding up the walls and crisscrossing in a canopy overhead.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Serra’s menu has been re-written, too, to focus on the flavors of fall. Eataly chefs source produce from the nearby Union Square Greenmarket in search of the harvest’s best, and over the next few months the restaurant will spotlight individual local farms, too. North Dutchess County’s Migliorelli Farm is first, and its honeycrisp apples will feature in the insalata di radicchio e mele. The menu also includes arancini, fried calamari, sharable snacks like the chef’s selection of meat and cheese, and ravioli, campanelle and tagliatelle plates.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

The new cocktail lineup also factors in seasonal produce and traditional fall flavors, or you can craft your own by choosing from ciders, spirits and splashes of pumpkin, cinnamon, pear and pomegranate. Beer and wine are also available.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Serra by Birreria is located on the 14th floor of Eataly NYC Flatiron at 200 Fifth Ave. It’s open from 11:30am to 9:30pm from Monday-Sunday.