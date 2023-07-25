A ‘Bermuda High’ is expected to heat up New York this week

Another day, another weather term you didn’t know you needed to add to your vocabulary. The term of the week: Bermuda High.

A Bermuda High is moving in towards New York, and you may recognize it from this past April when temperatures and humidity prematurely soared for the season. Now, the high pressure from over the Atlantic is back, slated to heat up New York and the surrounding area through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will creep back into the 90s on Wednesday, with peak heat on Friday potentially reaching 105 degrees. Saturday will likely continue to be in the 90s, or possibly hotter.

We're watching the potential for excessive heat later this week that looks to peak on Friday. Widespread heat index values Thursday through Saturday will likely be >95° with heat indices on Friday possibly 100-105° for much of the area. #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/zpIlpZ8hp4 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 25, 2023

Summer days in New York are hottest between noon and 8pm, so you may want to plan any outside activities before or after this window of potentially dangerous heat. However, don’t expect refreshing evening breezes. Elevated humidity levels won’t allow for much cooling off at night, the NWS warns.

The average monthly temperature for New York City in July sits around 80 degrees, so this early season Bermuda High is certainly a shift towards the warmer. Whispers of a rough summer surfaced for many New Yorkers when this past winter was so mild, and, well, now we’re living it.

If the heat’s getting to you, check out Time Out’s best ways to cool off in NYC and plan some fun activities to keep cool during a heatwave. NYC’s Cooling Centers also open in extreme heat, to offer public air conditioning to anyone who needs it, and popping into a public library is never a bad idea for a free breath of cold air.

Keep up with the current forecast at weather.gov/nyc.