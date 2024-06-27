A Betty Boop musical is opening on Broadway next year

Following a critically-acclaimed run in Chicago last year, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical is scheduled top open on Broadway in April 2025 at a year-to-be announced theater owned by the Shubert Organization (there are 17 in total!). Tickets for the production are not on sale yet.

No word yet on who will take on the role of the iconic animated cartoon character created by Max Fleischer back in 1930 for his "Talkartoons" series, but we personally have a few suggestions in mind: Fran Drescher, perhaps? Megan Hilty? Karen Olivo?

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, with music by David Foster, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Bob Martin, BOOP! "follows Betty as she takes a break from her celebrity life in black and white and steps into the colorful world of New York City for an adventurous day off," according to New York Theatre Guide. It's giving 2023 Barbie movie and we're into it.

Following a very crowded Broadway season this past April, the 2025 theater schedule seems not to be slowing down much.

It's only June and we've already heard about Idina Menzel's much anticipated Broadway return in new musical Redwood; George Clooney's debut as newsman Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck; updates regarding the Stranger Things play; and the probable debut of a Smash Broadway musical helmed by Steven Spielberg.

Welcome to the stacked lineup, Betty!