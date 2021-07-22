New York
A Beyond Burger doughnut is now at Smorgasburg

Say hello to doughnut decadence!

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Smorgasburg's ramen burger may be a thing of the past now that a new sensational burger has risen to the over-the-top sandwich challenge for the TikTok era.

Diller NYC, a fast casual restaurant and pop-up vendor founded by The Pickle Guys, has debuted a caloric new creation exclusive to the Williamsburg weekend food festival: The Beyond Doughnut. This special sandwich, which is sweet, savory and kosher (like everything served at Diller) starts with a griddled Doughnut Plant vanilla glazed doughnut, which gets perfectly gooey, sugary and crispy. 

After the doughnut is warmed, it's slathered with spicy chipotle mayo, which is topped with Muenster cheese that gets super melty. Grilled onions, a freshly cooked vegetarian Beyond Burger, and of course, pickles, top off the gluttonous sandwich. This Smorgasburg exclusive is a riff on Diller's standard burger, which is served on a potato or nondairy bun. 

The Beyond Doughnut is far from the only unique doughnut creation at this year's Smorgasburg. Pop Pasta offers their signature spaghetti doughnuts, in different variations each weekend, like cacio e pepe, vodka sauce, carbonara, mac and cheese and more.

Smorgasburg's East River location, where the food festival started, is running at reduced capacity for the 2021 season, featuring 25 vendors and implementing social distancing protocols. Following neighborhood concerns, Smorgasburg has also added a full-time staff to clean the Marsha P. Johnson State Park and the four-block radius around the festival area on Saturdays, when litter and trash were known to pile up. Smorgasburg also operates food festivals in Prospect Park, FiDi, and Jersey City.

Think you can create the next Beyond Doughnut rival? New vendor applications are still open for potential Smorgasburg food stars. 

Smorgasburg Williamsburg is open every Saturday at Marsha P Johnson State Park (90 Kent Ave., Brooklyn), from 11am—6pm. 

