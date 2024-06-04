A big vegan-food expo is popping up in the Bronx this summer

Attention veggievores: the Bronx's first-ever vegan food expo is expanding! After several years at the Andrew Freedman Home, the Bronx Vegan Bazaar will make its grand summertime debut at Fordham Plaza on Saturday, June 15, with a lineup of vegan food vendors, a bustling marketplace and live entertainment throughout.

From noon to 6pm on every third Saturday this summer until October, the vibrant bazaar—which is a collaboration between MASC Hospitality Group (MHG) and the Fordham Plaza Project—will turn the public square into a food-lover’s dream, with 25 local chefs and vendors doling out a diverse array of vegan dishes. On the docket, find tasty stuff like dairy-free cheesecakes from Culiraw Inc, Mexican-style street hot dogs from Perros Locos NYC, Caribbean grub from RastaRant, refreshing beverages from HighaJuice and Aguas Frescas Tlaxcalita, and more.

Alongside all those goodies, the event will feature a marketplace where attendees can explore and shop eco-friendly and plant-based products, cruelty-free cosmetics, sustainable fashion, and more. And if you don't just want to eat great vegan food, you can also learn how to cook it with interactive and informative culinary demonstrations courtesy of Bronx Eats. DJ Sabrosura will be on the turntables spinning some tunes, and Bronx native and wellness coach Scott Bernard will be on hand to serve as the event's host.

For the Juneteenth edition, the bazaar will commemorate the occasion with a special session with The Bronx is Reading, featuring Authors & Writers Out Loud, including Daniel J. O’Brien, the illustrator of Juneteenth Is. There will be a dedicated story time and arts-and crafts-activities, followed by a book signing with the illustrator. Limited free copies of the book will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can register for the event on the Bronx Vegan Bazaar website.