A 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' mural just went up in Harlem

The project is one of three that went up around the country.

In celebration of the November 11 release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel partnered with three artists across the United States and asked them to create murals connected to the much-anticipated film.

Artist Lilia LiliFlor Ramirez created a piece of art in Los Angeles, Rahmaan Statik did the same in Chicago while Vincent Ballentine was responsible for the New York mural, which can now be seen at 280 Malcolm X Boulevard in Harlem.

"Wakanda is a place that a lot of people wish they could go to," Ballentine said to ABC7 while discussing the project. "It's a place that if it did exist in real-world terms, I would be on a plane, going there right now."

The one-of-a-kind work, boasting notes of purple and blue, focuses on Shuri, Black Panther's sister, and took nearly five days to complete.

"This is like a reimagination or a reimagining of sorts, where now we can see things in a beautiful way," the artist also said to the outlet. "They can be fictitious but they can still be something to strive for or have morals, have pride and have honor behind it."

No word yet on how long this specific mural will stay in place but the art form has clearly gained popularity in recent times. Back in June, Jennifer Lopez murals popped up all over town to coincide with the release of the star's Netflix documentary Halftime. Before that, in March of this year, two murals of Biggie in Bed-Stuy marked the 25th anniversary of the artist's passing.

Sometimes, art very clearly speaks louder than words.