A Bob’s Burgers pop-up is coming to NYC for only one week

Don't You Four Cheddar 'bout Me. Never Been Feta. Bet it All on Black Garlic. Haven’t you always wanted to order the Burger of the Day from the chalkboard at Bob’s Burgers?

Starting Monday, December 18, a pop-up menu inspired by Bob’s Burgers arrives at Chefs Club Counter in NYC. There will be a full seven days of Burger of the Day specials inspired by the cartoon show (puns are included).

Yes, the menu is lifted directly from Bob Belcher’s chalkboard: Remember in season five, episode five, when he entered the best burger competition at Wonder Wharf and planned to serve the Bet it all on Black Garlic Burger but then lost his secret ingredient, Korean black garlic (thanks, Gene)? You can order that very same burger yourself next Sunday!

The pop-up was previously at Unit 120 in Los Angeles, but this is the first time it’s making an appearance in NYC. (We’ve had a Bob’s art exhibit here on the East Coast, but it did not serve food, to our chagrin.) We haven’t been this excited since our Battle of the Burger!

The grub comes from Chef Alvin Cailan, who’s also responsible for the Eggslut sandwiches found at the same location earlier this year. Each dish is $20, but it comes with fries, a keychain and a sticker, and we do love stickers. Proceeds will go toward the Los Angeles Fire Department, which is currently battling the raging wildfires along the West Coast.

The burgers will be served through Sunday, December 24, from 11:30am until they sell out. Check out the full menu:

Monday, December 18: Baby You Can Chive My Car Burger (pictured above)

Beef patty, sour cream and mustard spread, chives, fried pickles





Tuesday, December 19: Don't You Four Cheddar 'bout Me Burger

Beef Patty, four different cheddars, lettuce, bacon, onion



Wednesday, December 20: Foot Feta-ish Burger/Never Been Feta

Beef patty, feta, arugula, mayo and mustard



Thursday, December 21: Dark Side of the Shroom Burger



Beef patty, shiitake, pineapple, teriyaki sauce



Friday, December 22: Hit Me with Your Best Shallot Burger

Beef patty, caramelized shallots, chèvre spread, arugula



Saturday, December 23: We're Here, We're Gruyère, Get Used to it Burger

Beef patty, sweet pickles, Gruyère, caramelized onions, au jus dipped bun



Sunday, December 24: Bet it All on Black Garlic Burger

Beef patty, mozzarella, spinach, black garlic spread





