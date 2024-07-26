A Brat Boat cruise is coming to NYC for Charli XCX’s birthday

There's been a lot of discussion in the past few weeks about what constitutes "brat." Partying with your friends, especially at a Charli XCX-coded club? That counts. Dirty martinis? Indeed. White tank tops? For sure. Kamala? She IS brat, queen Charli has decreed.

What about cruising around New York City on a neon green boat while listening to hits from Charli XCX's Brat album? Oh heck yes. For a special event held on Charli XCX's birthday (that's August 2), Circle Line is transforming its green boat called The Beast into the Brat Boat.

The Beast is NYC’s only jet-powered speedboat—that fact alone seems pretty bratty. Brat cruises will set sail at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm and 7pm on Friday, August 2, from Pier 83 along West 42nd Street. Each cruise jet down to the Statue of Liberty. Incidentally, Lady Liberty is also very brat.

During the 30-minute cruise, hear Charli XCX's hits, like "360," "Apple" and "Von Dutch" while you take in the sights. Tickets for the boat cruise cost around $30.

Photograph: Scott Barrow

Now, more about The Beast. This boat is a custom-built, one-of-a-kind speedboat that takes guests on a wild ride down the Hudson River. Expect plenty of thrilling twists and turns along the way, so maybe keep that in mind if you're the kind of person who gets seasick. The boat promises a jet-powered thrill ride, equipped with 1400 BHP-horsepower and two ZF 3000 marine gears. It rockets through the water at a pulse-pounding 45 mph.

We recommend dressing in your best brat look for the occasion (white tank tops and clubbing shades very much included), then continuing your Brat Summer with our full guide. We might as well make the most of Brat Summer while we've got it. After all, some cringier folks among us are starting to co-opt the meme. Plus, fall is coming quickly. Summer is always fleeting, but Brat Summer seems to be speeding by even quicker than The Beast, so remember to savor it.