Brooklyn brewery Talea Beer Co. opened its first taproom in Williamsburg in early 2021, two years after it went from an idea to “the only exclusively female-founded brewery in NYC” by co-owners LeAnn Darland and Tara Hankinson. The duo set out to create “easy to love” beers that “cater to the palettes of both craft beer newcomers and connoisseurs.” Their light, bright, airy space quickly became a local favorite for its fruit-forward brews and seasonal suds. And on Tuesday June 14, Talea expands south with a new spot in Cobble Hill.

Photograph: Courtesy of Christina Colon

Conveniently located about one minute from the F and G trains at Bergen Street, Talea 2.0’s new space is a similarly lofty affair. Its now-familiar font adorns a brick facade punctuated by pink and yellow and a couple of rows of tidy tables are out on the sidewalk.

High ceilings and stylishly distressed columns are inside on the ground floor while picnic and pub tables and five-tops populate the seating area. A purple, tiered geometric light fixture is suspended over a horseshoe bar toward the back of the brick-lined room, where golden curtains are fixed above eye level. A mezzanine level looks over the warm, inviting space.

Photograph: Courtesy of Christina Colon

The menu includes 15 varieties on tap like Talea staples Sun Up Hazy IPA and Peach Berry Punch Sour, in addition to new brews, flights, cans and bottles. A full bar, wine and cider are also available, plus four packs of beer to-go. Like at the original location, the new spot invites remote workers with coffee, tea and morning snacks from 10am on weekdays. It will also host classes and events.

Talea is located at 61 Bergen Street. It is open Sunday-Thursday from 10am-11pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am-midnight.