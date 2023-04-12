A BTS pop-up is coming to Hudson Yards at the end of this month

It is the first comprehensive and official BTS store in the United States!

BTS is invading New York City once again … well, kind of!

The K-pop boy band is opening another pop-up at Hudson Yards at the end of this month.

For three months, the BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS will take over the Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Level 3, bringing with it new collections from 2022 DALMAJUNG, BTS in BUSAN, SOWOOZOO, IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season2, TinyTAN, BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE, BUTTER and BTS merch such as stationery, apparel, homeware, and fashion items.

It’ll be the first comprehensive and official BTS store in the United States, according to a press release.

Those who show up on opening day will get a gift (with a purchase) and a limited edition BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in NEW YORK slap wristband (while supplies last).

It wouldn’t be complete without “numerous” interactive photo opportunities, so dress your best!

Store hours for the New York pop-up will be extended two hours before and one hour after traditional mall hours on opening day to make way for the expected throngs of fans.

Stay tuned for exact dates and hours.

If a BTS pop-up in NYC sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. There was one in June 2022, when BTS dropped its album “Proof.”

This new pop-up is just in time to celebrate BTS member SUGA's World tour in New York on April 27th, 2023.