A Carbone for "members only" is opening in NYC

It will debut in—you guessed it!—Hudson Yards at the end of this year

As if it wasn't already hard enough to snag a reservation at popular downtown eatery Carbone, the restaurant group behind the project has announced the opening of a second location, this one as part of an exclusive, members-only club.

The New York Times reports that Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick—the founders of Major Food Group and the members-only ZZ's Club in Miami—will be opening a New York branch of the private club in Hudson Yards by the end of the year.

Specifically, the effort will take over the space that was previously home to the Tavern and expand it.

"Occupying three floors and about 25,000 square feet, it will feature a Japanese restaurant (as in the Miami location), as well as lounges, bars, party spaces and an edition of Carbone, their popular Italian restaurant—all of them open only to members, a first," reports the outlet.

This would be the sixth Carbone restaurant to open in the world, following the original one in Greenwich Village and others in Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas and Hong Kong.

Although no official announcement has yet been made about how many applications the club will be accepting once it opens, Eater reports that membership will be invite-only in New York. In Miami, folks nominated by existing members can apply to be part of the exclusive destination.

Considering the popularity of the first-ever Carbone and the fact that, according to the Times, there are over 7,000 people on the waiting list for ZZ's Club in Florida, we expect the new iteration of the venue to be very much in demand. There's just something about those rigatoni alla vodka, after all.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.