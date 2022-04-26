A Chinatown night market is coming to NYC this summer

From tasty cuisine to incredible art, it will showcase the best of Manhattan's Chinatown.

With the return of warm weather, NYC's night markets are starting back up in Queens, the Bronx and in Harlem—and now, Chinatown.

Think!Chinatown, a non-profit based in Manhattan’s Chinatown, is throwing its first installment of Chinatown Night Market (formerly known as Chinatown Nights), a monthly summer series of art and food at Forsyth Plaza at the Manhattan Bridge.

The first one is set for May 20 and will put Asian Pacific Islander vendors on display to showcase their traditional crafts and respective cuisines, including Cambodia Now, Choy Commons, Momo Delight, Pho Master, Twisted Potato, Xiang Mini Cakes, and local Chinatown favorites, Kopitiam and Alimama.

The night will also invite artisans to show off their crafts, including paper cutting, sugar painting and braised straw figurines and will include live performances from the Coalition of Asian Pacific Americans, who will put on its 43rd Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Festival, and Soh Daiko, the Japanese drumming ensemble—in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

More vendors and performers will be announced closer to the date, but Think!Chinatown says the event is aimed at bringing more foot traffic into Chinatown during weekday evenings and creating a safe public space for its community.

The Chinatown Night Market, in partnership with Asian Americans for Equality as well as Urban Design Forum and the Van Alen Institute through the Neighborhoods Now program, on May 20 will be the first of five throughout the summer.