A Christmas pop-up is coming to the Oculus with snowball fights and karaoke

Immerse yourself in the sounds, smells and sights of the holiday season.

The Oculus is getting into the holiday spirit with a new activation called Christmas House NYC. Visitors can walk through more than a dozen themed rooms featuring snow, holiday movies, karaoke and more.

This all-ages walk-through experience opens on November 24 with tickets available through January 2. It will be the flagship location for Christmas House, which operates across the globe, including sister locations in Long Island, New Jersey and Philadelphia locations this year.

RECOMMENDED: You can skate inside the Oculus for the first time ever this winter

Christmas House NYC sets itself apart with meticulously detailed environments, including sounds, smells and sights.

Photograph: Courtesy of Christmas House NYC

Interactive activities include The Snowball Fight Room, where visitors can revel in snowfall and even toss snowballs. Inside the Snow Lodge Movie Theater, Elf plays on repeat on a 25-foot screen. The Blockbuster Video Room stirs nostalgia with its lifelike movie counter and VHS tapes. Other rooms include the Christmas Karaoke Party Room and The Holidays Inn Hotel, all decorated in Christmas splendor.

Each space offers engaging activities including trivia contests and hidden surprises waiting to be discovered. Christmas House NYC promises all the fun of a drive-through light show but indoors and out of the cold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christmas House NYC (@christmashousenyc)

"There is nothing like experiencing Christmas in Manhattan and our magical interactive location in the Oculus will give guests, local and from out of town, a great new venue for those cherished holiday memories," Michael Dessart, president of Christmas House US, said in a press release.

Christmas House NYC is accessible to all age groups. It is also wheelchair accessible, and small dogs that can be carried are welcome. Tickets cost $40/adult and $35/child. VIP tickets are available for an extra fee.

Budget about 45 minutes to talk walk through this indoor experience. Afterward, you can explore the gift shop, go roller skating and even do some holiday shopping in the Oculus.