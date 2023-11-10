You can skate inside the Oculus for the first time ever this winter

New skating rinks are opening across New York at a very fast rate, and we're here for it.

The latest such destination takes over a pretty iconic local landmark: the Oculus shopping mall inside the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan.

Starting November 24 through January 2024, folks with a penchant for skating will get to do so beneath the beautiful architecture that defines the legendary structure while also enjoying live musical performances.

The Winter Whirl roller rink will also host a wide selection of local food and beverage vendors—Eataly! Gansevoort Liberty Market! Épicerie Boulud!—and retail options, making holiday shopping easier and, let’s be honest, funner. What’s more, its stores will offer complimentary gift-wrapping services.

Given the novelty of the rink and the importance of the mall it calls home, we expect plenty of locals and tourists to flock to the area as soon as it opens in the upcoming weeks, so we suggest you make a reservation in advance. Tickets, which can be found right here, include a 45-minute skating session and a rental pair of roller skates.

If you're interested in more of the same, you're in luck, as New York has quickly become a skating mecca throughout the past few seasons.

Check out our list of top ice skating destinations around town, which also includes all opening dates. Special mention: the rink opening under the Brooklyn Bridge next week, on November 15. Can you think of a better location for the activity?

Perhaps even more exciting is our exploration of the best places to go roller-skating in NYC, some of which are currently closed for the season.

Don't forget that the highest skating rink in the Western Hemisphere, Sky Skate, has just announced that it'll officially welcome visitors starting November 15 through January 14, 2024.

'Tis the season to go buy gifts, eat turkey and polish off your gliding skills.