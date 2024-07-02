A clandestine Japanese speakeasy is hidden inside Chelsea Market

Chelsea Market is chock-full of exciting culinary destinations—specialty market Buon’Italia, an Economy Candy outpost, Chef Eyal Shani’s fast-casual Miznon—but, now, the West side shopping mall is also home to N’Between, a Japanese-inspired bar “reminiscent of Tokyo’s clandestine speakeasies,” according to an official press release.

Checking off a very New York-like list of requirements—a secret sort of address, well-made cocktails, top-notch small bites and a moody ambiance—N’Between is tucked behind Maki A’ Mano, the hand-roll sushi bar inside Chelsea Market at 443 West 15th Street that is operated by the same owners of the new venture.

Helmed by bar manager Sheldon Wong, the beverage program heavily relies on Japanese flavors. The Agent Myuzu, for example, is made with gin, sake, miso butter, yuzu and fig. There is also the Unmade Bed, which touches on the bitter and is prepared using house-spiced rum, Batavia arak, sudachi, plum and sansho.

Photograph: Courtesy of N'Between

Straight-up wine and sake bottles are also on offer alongside a Sapporo beer and a single non-alcoholic cocktail: the carbonated Quiet Love, made with house "tonic," sakura and sencha.

The deceptively simple-looking food menu is split into two categories: yakitori (skewers of chicken, veggies and steak, for example) and larger plates. The latter section includes a DIY hand roll prepared with toro; a fried chicken dish; a dry aged burger served on a milk bun with American cheese, pickles and caramelized onions; and an "addictive cabbage" that, to be honest, sounds like a must-try.

Although clearly playing into New Yorkers' seemingly endless attraction towards all things "speakeasy" and "secret," N'Between seems to, at the very least, pay attention to the details, hoping to draw folks in because of its clandestine nature but actually have them stick around with well thought-out cocktails.

And if N'Between just doesn't strike your fancy after a visit, you will at least have escaped the hustle and bustle of summer in New York for a little while.