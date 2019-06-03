A colorful new Love Wall is on view for Pride at Columbus Circle

If the above mural looks familiar, it's probably because there's a good chance you’ve already seen or posed for a photo in front of one of these vibrant bleeding hearts on facades across the city.

Creator and self-taught artist JGoldcrown has traveled with his spray paint cans to color the walls of countless locations in places like New York, California, Chicago, Japan and Brazil.

JGoldcrown’s latest artwork commemorates WorldPride Month and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. He has spray-painted dozens of his hearts onto a black background using fourteen different spray paints encompassing all the colors of the rainbow.

JGoldcrown also designed a limited edition fashion pin featuring his iconic hearts for people to wear during Pride month.

“This piece is special for what it’s representing,” JGoldcrown said of the pins in a press release. “I think how far we’ve come in even ten years is very positive. There will always be hate but it’s important to represent and come back louder, so being a part of this is very important because as humans everyone deserves a choice and I’m supporting a lot of my friends, too.”

You can snag one of these free pins at the guest services desk at The Shops at Columbus Circle. The #LoveWall is located on the ground floor and will be on display until June 30.