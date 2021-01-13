New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Canal Cafeteria
Photograph: Courtesy of Canal Cafeteria/Andres Castillo

A cool new cookbook from LES restaurants is raising funds to fight food insecurity

Funds raised from the cookbook will be donated to Canal Cafeteria.

By
Will Gleason
Advertising

On the day before Valentine’s Day this year, show some love to a mutual aid group doing great things on the Lower East Side.

Canal Cafeteria, a donation-based and volunteer-operated organization, makes fresh, locally grown produce available to community members each Saturday on the LES. Located on a different street corner every week (the location is announced on Friday afternoons), the group provides pay-what-you-can fresh produce bags. Similar to a CSA, the produce offered each week is based on what’s currently available at local farms. Since June, the organization has filled over 1,000 tote bags with almost 10,000 pounds of produce for individuals and families on the LES.

Now, the organization is looking to expand their operations into a brick-and-mortar space in the neighborhood. To do so, they’ve set up an online fundraiser to raise $100,000 over the next three months to cover the costs of rent, operations and other expenses. 

Canal Cafeteria
Photograph: Courtesy Canal Cafeteria/Andres Castillo

As an additional fundraising push, some of the neighborhood’s best restaurants—including Wildair, Regina’s Grocery, Las Lap, JaJaJa, Kopitiam, Gem and more—have teamed up to create a new cookbook illustrated by Lauren Martin and Bianca Valle and designed by Fabian Von Hauske. The cookbook, which would make for an ideal gift for anyone who lives on the Lower East Side, knows someone who does or just loves the area, will be released on Canal Cafeteria’s website on February 13. A launch party is tentatively scheduled to take place on that same day at the new local bookstore, Sweet Pickle Books.

In the meantime, if you’re interested in getting more involved in the organization, you can find more information on donating, volunteering and more on their site.

Most popular on Time Out

- The 10 best things about living in NYC, according to New Yorkers
- New York’s most desired Airbnb is this treehouse cabin
- New York launches vaccine app that tells you when you’re eligible
- The 100 best movies of all time
- Ski near NYC with these day trips

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.