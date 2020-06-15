A cool new drive-in movie theater has opened on the Greenpoint waterfront

Ever since the pandemic shut down movie theaters across the five boroughs, New Yorkers have had to make do with streaming to get their flick fix. Meanwhile, your favorite multiplex or art house won't be welcoming you back for a while: Though NYC has entered Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan, with Phase 2 expected next month, cinemas won't reopen until Phase fucking 4—meaning sometime in late August at the earliest. But recently, there's been another option for filmgoers and it's a blast from the past: drive-ins.

Though drive-ins are generally thought to have gone the way of tail fins and 25 cents a gallon gas, there’s has been something of a micro-revival of the concept in NYC, with a Queens Diner hosting movies in its parking lot, and Yankee Stadium doing the same during July. Now, a new drive-in has just open in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, offering "killer views of Manhattan's skyline" along with popular movie classics; not surprisingly, it’s called the Skyline Drive-In.

Located at 1 Oak Street across the river from downtown Manhattan, the Skyline operates on a site that’s been used for shooting Fendi and Converse ads as well as the opening credits of Saturday Night Live.

This week's schedule includes crowd-pleasers from Ferris Bueller's Day Off to Grease. Each night of the week features a different film, starting at 9pm. In lieu of the traditional concession stand, food trucks will be on site with menus that go well beyond popcorn and Raisinets. No car? No worries: Bicycles and foot traffic are welcome, too, and Skyline plans to provide outdoor seating soon. Sound good? You can find more information on tickets and showtimes here.

